Who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions. Hebrews 11:33
I was blessed with a wonderful Father-in-law. He always listened, didn’t have much to say. He wasn’t a big talker. However, if you asked him to talk about farming, especially the huge horses that pulled his plow, just prepare for the words to flow! He had countless stories to share.
I was blessed with wonderful parents. Daddy was a master storyteller. You could ask him about any subject or to share stories of his growing-up years here in Blowing Rock — and he could go on and on. Mama was never for a lack of words. She talked and walked her faith. I could and did listen to them for hours.
These three loved ones of mine were so different in their life stories yet equally able to hold you in wide-eyed attention with their unique knowledge. Those were stories that are still told today, passing down to other generations. They all believed in God and kept their faith.
The pages of our Bible, God’s Word, are filled with the stories of faithful men and women and their willingness to follow God. Whether harlots, kings, queens, prophets, or ordinary men and women, these people were uniquely filled with the faith it took to step out and do what God had called them to do. Each had a story to tell of how God worked masterfully in his or her life. These glimpses of each victory encourage us with the faith it takes to live out God’s will in our lives.
Just as I look forward to the day I will see and speak with my loved ones again, I imagine a day when we will stand in God’s presence and meet the biblical heroes of our faith. Oh what questions we will ask. Just reading their stories today gives me the encouragement I need to keep the faith.
My prayer is that I will continue to seek God’s Word and be encouraged by those who have gone on before me. This week, won’t you meditate on the stories that have encouraged you throughout your life and share them? Pay the encouragement forward! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers of the pandemic easing up.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: John Reece and Louise Absher on March 7, to my Granddaughter, Emma Knight, Cyndy King, Ann Buxton Jones and Bob Baldwin on March 8 and to my sister-in-law, Donna Reopelle, Hailey Banks and Lewis Ford on March 9. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A person’s reputation is a blend of what their friends, enemies, and acquaintances say behind their back!”
