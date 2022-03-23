For I am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee; for I have much people in this city. Acts 18:10
We have all been through painful experiences. The prospect of going through it again can be paralyzing. I was injured in a car accident as a teenager. I was having a hard time overcoming my fear of driving again. My father made me get back under the wheel! He provided me with the sage advice, “Face your fear and your fear disappears!”
We all face uncertainties in our lives. If you’ve ever been betrayed, you may be reluctant to trust again. Maybe after trying to start a gospel conversation, your friend scoffed at your faith, and now you hesitate to take a risk.
Our hearts have been broken for the past few weeks as we have seen the reports of the invasion of Ukraine. How are those that are not evacuating Ukraine facing their fears? They are facing real fear, certain fear, impending fear. Are we backing them in prayer or are we waiting, wringing our hands? If you feel you are too far away from the situation, rethink your position. You are in the position to pray.
In our scripture today, Paul had either escaped or endured violent persecution since the beginning of his ministry in Damascus. Jesus personally assured Paul of divine protection. As I read this verse I thought of the many Christians that are being persecuted all over the world. How blessed we are that we can worship freely in our country.
One of my favorite stories is the one of the missionaries that were under attack and death was certain. They dropped to their knees in prayer. They got out of this dire situation when suddenly the attackers turned and ran. Many years later, the missionary led a certain man to faith in Jesus. After his conversion, the man shared with the missionary a remarkable story. He shared that many years before he was part of a tribe that butchered many innocents. He was actually part of the tribe that had come in to kill the missionary and his family. He shared that the reason that they had dropped their weapons and ran away was because of the ring of giant beings with flaming swords surrounding the missionary and his family. The missionary and his group had not seen these protectors but the invaders sure did! The fervent prayers of these believers had brought an army of angels to protect them from harm.
Our God is the God of yesterday, today and tomorrow. We should hold today’s scripture close to our hearts. It should inspire us to pray for those in harm’s way in the Ukraine and for each of us as we navigate our daily lives.
In similar circumstances, when past experience make you hesitant about a divine assignment, recall God’s assurance of His presence. The personal promise, “I am with thee,” is for every Christian.
How thankful we should be that our heavenly Father is always with us wherever we serve Him. He promises us His presence. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers of the pandemic easing up.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Anthony Piasecny on March 24, to Janice Burns and Jack Garrett on March 25, to Gordon Shore, Patrick McKethan and Lily Sachs on March 26, to John Davis on March 27, to Terry Lentz on March 29 and to Ann Davis and Gail Pitts on March 30. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Butch and Gina Triplett on March 24. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Manliness is at its best when God has control of the man!”
