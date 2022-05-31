I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. John 10:9
Have you noticed how many places are requiring that you wear some type of identification? You see at sporting events, movie premieres, and many large gatherings you must have a lanyard, a badge, or some other type of identification to get in, stay in, or be in the presence of someone, usually an executive or celebrity. In this day and time to go into many buildings you must have the right credentials or escort. You must be recognized and invited. These thoughts came to my mind as I read our scripture today.
We have the privilege of entering the most sacred place in human experience; the presence of the Almighty God! People can’t enter this beautiful place of acceptance on their own. The credential that you need is Jesus’ blood. He alone is the escort, the way for sin to be covered so that we can know God as our Father and our friend.
The last part of this verse says that we will find pasture. When I think of this it brings sheep to mind. People are like sheep in the fact that we want to be in a safe place, or pasture, where we are allowed to belong. We, as believers, have knowledge and experience of His pasture. Yet, we are hesitant to take advantage of it in prayer and talk about it with others. We are tempted to look for something to satisfy our hunger in another field and fail to follow His ways, when Jesus alone is the door to freedom and fulfillment.
When reading the entire passage, four times Jesus said He would lay down His life for us. His purpose is to give us an abundant, whole life. He opens the way to the best pasture. Jesus alone is the only way to experience the presence of God. The scripture reminds us the God will never shut us out when we walk in His ways. It says that we shall go in and out. When we give our hearts to Jesus we will have a permanent lanyard or badge to dwell in His green pasture.
If you looking to find a church home of fellowship and worship I would like to invite you to Middle Fork Baptist Church. We are a fellowship of believers with a place for you to worship and serve. We are pleased to announce that Rev. Brian Mitchell will become our new Pastor the first Sunday in July. We have been so blessed to have Dr. Earl Davis to shepherd our congregation for the past two years. We wish Earl and his lovely wife, Pegeen, blessings as they enjoy retirement.
Please know that if you are wandering on a dry, lonely path, today is the day to decide to go through that door. You will find pasture and never be wandering again! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SYMPATY TO: The family of Gordon Shore who passed away and to the family of Alton Russell who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Joe Papa, Christopher Campbell and Helen Hamilton on June 2, to Kyle Harding on June 3, to Mitch Abernathy on June 4, to Jesse Robertson on June 5, and to June Turner on June 6. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Allen and Dena Lutz on June 6. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Hunt for the good points in another person; maybe they will do the same with you!”
