“But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.” Ephesians 4:15
Did you ever walk around in your Mama or Daddy’s shoes playing “dress up” when you were a child? Do you remember how huge they seemed? Did you wonder if you would ever be able to grow into them? I did. I remember when my feet became too large to wear Mama’s shoes, yet I feel as though I still cannot fill them.
I am so grateful for those people in my life, like my Mama and Daddy, beloved teachers, both in school and church, whom I could grow up emulating. They were people who were examples who pointed me beyond themselves toward Christ. Paul tells us in Ephesians that God has given us these people for this very purpose, that we may grow up to emulate Christ.
Growing up to be like a parent or role model is one thing, but like Christ? Becoming like Christ is impossible for us to accomplish on our own. However, God has given us what is required: faith that we might trust in His Son; the Bible, that we might know the truth of His Son; and the church that we might have fellowship under His Son. God has given us these things because He loves us.
How blessed I was to have a role model, as Betty Pitts was. She loved her family and her fellow man. But, she loved God more. She followed Christ and followed His mission to bring others to Him. I pray the Holy Spirit will continue to work in me to use what He has provided that I may become more like Christ.
I know that we will never be worthy to walk in Jesus’ shoes, but He thought that we would. He died for us so that we would be His hands and feet in this world. My prayer is that I won’t let Him down. Won’t you walk in His shoes too?
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Richard Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Gina Triplett and Kenny Pitts on July 9; to Allen Lutz, Bush Lindenmuth and Leslie Eason on July 10; to my daughter-in-law; Jessica Mains on July 11; to Mel Graham; Conley Lyons and Wayne Miller on July 12; to Larry Houk and William Greene on July 14; and to Breanna Owens and Laura Cain on July 15. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If you don’t want to do business with the Devil; stay out of his shop.”
