“Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.” II Corinthians 1:4
If you are living and breathing, you have experienced pain. We deal with many different types of pain, both emotional and physical. I have a very small threshold for physical pain. Matter of fact, I whine when I get a hang nail. I am so thankful that I do not have to deal with chronic pain as some that are close to me have to. I pray extra hard for those in physical pain.
Then there is emotional pain. There is so much emotional pain in so many lives right now. There are those who are locked in due to COVID-19 who are emotionally pained. There are those who are in pain due to their life situation.
Whether it is physical or emotional pain, we can be a Christian witness to others in the midst of our pain. Mama was a prime example of this. Even in the pain of the last days of her life she was witnessing and praying for “one more” to enter the Heavenly Kingdom. Through her earthly pain she was getting heavenly praise for her witness.
God is the one who allows the pain, but He also brings the comfort. The comfort that God gives to us is to be used to bring comfort to others during their struggles. Sometimes God allows pain in our lives that we cannot explain. However, there is joy in being able to share with others how the Lord walked with us every step of the way through our pain. It certainly isn’t easy, especially when we are in the middle of the pain or our trials. Yet, on the other side of our pain there are people we can encourage in their times of need.
As you pray this week in the midst of your trials ask the Heavenly Father to help you use your pain for His glory to bring hope to others. Your witness will be a heavenly pain killer for someone. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey; and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Lisa Abernathy on July 6; to my sweet husband, J.B. Lawrence, and Jeff Foster on July 7; and to James Barker and Jason Beulow on July 8. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Carl and Linda Freeman on July 2. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Smiles never go up in price, nor down in value!”
