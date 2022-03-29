In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God. Romans 8:26-27
These are hard times. War, rumors of war, tragedies, sickness and more. Yet, there is life, love and if you are a Christian, the assurance of a blessed future. Thank God, I am a Christian and have this assurance.
This has been a difficult week for many, including myself. I have shared with you and asked for your prayer support for my special needs brother, Mikey. I continue to covet your prayers for this earth angel. Communication is very difficult since he is mute. With the mind of a small child it is near impossible to get him to understand how and why things change. If he is hurting, sick, excited or just plain mad, he can’t tell us how he is or what we can do for him. Two years of Covid lock downs and radical change of routine has turned his life upside down. That along with getting older and health problems have robbed him, and us, of our peculiar normal.
Sometimes there is nothing you can do in a situation but to pray. I have found that even with a deep rooted faith sometimes the words are hard to come. Just this week I was reminded of today’s scripture, and oh, what a balm it was to my heavy heart! God, through the Holy Spirit that lives in our hearts, carried my prayers to the Heavenly Father! Even though I could not find the words, the Holy Spirit that lives in me knew what I wanted to say.
Take time to read the rest of the eighth chapter of Romans. Verse twenty eight was quoted to me by my precious Mama many, many times. She would remind me that it says that we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to His purpose. Well, I love Him so something good will come out of this difficult time.
I am so thankful for the many of you that continue to pray for Mikey. I am also thankful for Dr. Garrett Stigall and his wonderful staff that lovingly took care of Mikey’s dental work. I thank God daily for those who care for him and help us try to understand him.
Our world is full of those who need our intercessory prayers. God hears us and He provides in His time. My prayer is that God will help me to trust in His provision with faith, knowing that He is my great provider. He can provide for your needs too! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel and the people of Ukraine. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Chip Sudderth, Nick Piasecny and Carl Freeman on March 31, to my Granddaughter, Hayden Lawrence and Kaitlin Horne on April 1, to Wes Thompson on April 2, to Kent Tarbutton on April 3, to Marsha Story on April 4th to Shirley Henson on April 5, and to Jackie Hardin on April 6. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rob and Chelsea Garrett on March 31. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The higher a man is in grace, the lower he will be in his own esteem.”
