“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” James 1:2-4
If there is a passage in the Bible that I needed to read it is James 1:2-4. I am struggling. There are many people who are struggling right now. Some are sick, some are out of work, some are anxious about getting COVID-19, some are anxious about whether or not they will get to go back to school; the reasons go on and on.
I am struggling about my brother, Mikey, whom I have not got to bring home for his regular home visits, go see or touch since March 14. For the hugger that I am, it has been hard not to be able to touch anyone, but especially Mikey. I ache to touch him. I ache to see him. He is a joy in my life, and I am struggling without his presence.
One of the promises of the Bible that mama quoted so many times was “Count it all joy.”
“Oh, mama, how my heart cries out to count it all joy!” is what my mind says so many times per day about our world and our situation.
What a wonderful promise when we read today’s scripture. We should count the trials we are facing, which the scripture says are “many trials” as a testing of our faith. Wow ─ is our faith ever producing perseverance.
My prayer is that this perseverance is going to solidify my faith in the fact that God has Mikey in His mighty hands. I pray that this time in our lives will forge us to be mature and complete and not lack the things we think we are missing.
Won’t you pray this prayer with me? “Oh Lord, let your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Hold us in the palm of your hand, protecting us through this difficult time. Help those of us that are struggling for whatever reason. Help us to remember to count it all joy in every situation and in Your name.”
It is not just a coincidence that God has led a group of Christian women in Blowing Rock to invite others to join them to attend a seminar presented by Sandy Dunbar entitled “Bring Back the Joy.” This special time that is open to all is going to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, under the big tent at Chetola Resort from 9 a.m. until noon.
An organizer of this event says, “Speaking from a heart that has loved Jesus and His Word for more than 50 years, Sandy Dunbar will share timeless truths from the Bible with passion and confidence in the character of God and in His inerrant Word. It is always a given that Sandy’s presentations are saturated with scripture, but also full of relatable examples and practical applications.”
Seats are limited due to social distancing. Reservations are required. To make a reservation please call Chetola Resort at (800) 243-8652 or visit www.chetola.com/bring-back-the-joy/.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for me; Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My granddaughter, Piper Lawrence on July 23; to Linda Story and Pauline Hall on July 24; to my nephew, Chris Pitts on July 25; to Janet Bugala and Leigh Ann Byrd on July 26; to my great niece, Emma Kate Harding and Allen Hall on July 28; to Katrina Sachs on July 29; and to Morgan Story on July 30. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Brian and Audra Vannoy on July 23 and to Buzzy and Suzanne Miller on July 27. May the Lord bless us with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “There are two parts to the Gospel: believing it and behaving it!”
