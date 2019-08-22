“But Peter continued knocking: and when they had opened the door, and saw him, they were astonished.” Acts 12:16
I came home one day and I had 18 “robo” calls on my caller ID log. Persistence is not even a word I can use for this invasion. As I gripped and complained about this annoying intrusion I began to think of what persistence really is. I first tried to remember that these telemarketers are doing their job. Then I thought of other “persistent” in our lives. It may be your pet that constantly wants to be petted or scratched or even a child saying, “Mom, Mom, Mom” over and other again, that is persistence. Not exactly the annoying kind, but persistence no less.
As I read today’s scriptures, I saw another case of persistence. The apostle Peter was in jail and had been set for execution. The deed was done but God had other plans. As the scripture goes, Peter got out of prison and went to the home of the mother of John Mark. Peter knocked and knocked at the door where his Christian friends had gathered to pray. They were so upset and praying about Peter’s fate that they wouldn’t go answer the door. But Peter was persistent, he just kept knocking. When a young girl finally went and answered the door, there stood Peter. The group couldn’t believe it. They got what they prayed for but still were in disbelief when they saw him standing there.
How often do we do this in our lives? We pray and pray for something and when God answers our prayer we stand, open mouthed, that it was answered. Oh we of little faith. God hears our every prayer and answers us in His time and His way.
Never forget, whatever message we have to deliver in Christ’s divine plan in our life is worthy of persistence. Jesus died on a cross for you and me and we should be persistent to tell the world. We should share the gospel and never stop telling others. Never give up. Keep Knocking. God will honor our persistence. And, take a deep breath when the phone rings. It is just a lesson in persistence. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our students as they begin another school year. Pray for their safety and abilities as they go through this year. Also pray for Kate Robbins, Jim Coffey, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My sister, Nancy Collins, and great-nephew, Colin Pitts, on August 22, to Linda Foster on August 23, to Mary Greene and Gavin Keller on August 26 and to Faye Church, Sam Ewell and Hans Kohler on August 27. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A hug is a handshake from the heart.”
