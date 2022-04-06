And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. I Corinthians 13:13
Over lunch and a lively discussion of dreams and wishes we settled down in conversation about what is the greatest thing that you can possess. Good health, friends, to be loved; yes, to be loved.
People frequently ask hypothetical questions, like “If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?” or “What would you do with the money if you won the lottery?” or “If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?” I’m sure the answers to these questions would never be, “Beets” or “Start a fire with the money” or “To a garbage dump.” We ask these questions as a way to determine what we really value and cherish.
In I Corinthians, Paul answered the question, “What is the greatest attribute Christians can display?” Paul discussed three qualities of the Christian life which are faith, hope and love. He revealed that the greatest of these is love. Paul’s answer remains simple: If you don’t have love, you are missing the point. Love is the foundation, for it reveals our understanding of God’s love to us. God’s unconditional love should motivate us to love others.
God designed Christians to be His witnesses to a broken world. How will the world know about God’s love, mercy and grace if we don’t live lives that give testimony to it? The call for you and me to love is rooted in the gospel. We love because God first loved us. We should indeed share His love with the world in hope that others will come to a saving knowledge of Christ.
It may seem difficult to love everyone. However, it should be our prayer that we will be transformed by God’s radical love and our love for others will be pleasing to Him. What do you really value? What do you cherish? Remember, the greatest of these is love. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel and the people of Ukraine. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Cynthia Weathers who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Nicole Barker and Robin Groce on April 9, to William Fairbetter on April 10, and to Chris Estes on April 13. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Karen Coffey on April 9. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “About the only family circle left in some homes is the steering wheel!”
