Some men came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. Mark 2:3
Last Saturday evening I did something that I do every year on the eve of Palm Sunday. That is, I watched the movie “The Ten Commandments.” I can almost recite the entire script of the movie since I have seen it so many times.
I always knew it was an epic movie but was surprised when I saw an account on Facebook about the film. It stated that there were over one million hits or comments about this movie. I enjoyed reading the comments that many made about how wonderful it was, the costuming and even the now-primitive special effects.
There was one comment that really shocked me. Someone by the name of Jeff commented that “The Ten Commandments is one of my favorite movies even though it is a fairy tale.”
I had to read that comment again! How could he watch and hear the scriptures that are read in this movie and not have a prick in his heart and mind of a higher power? The movie even ends with the comment, “So it is written, so it be done.”
Special effects are so sophisticated in this day and time it would be amazing to see stories of the Bible brought to the screen that would surely speak to someone’s heart. Each story of the Bible brings a sense of wonder to our minds and lives.
Such miracles bring to mind the one that our scripture focuses on today. Can you visualize the scene where Jesus was teaching to a packed house in Capernaum? The people had heard He was teaching there and everyone wanted to see and hear.
Immediately, the house and yard were so full, no one could even get close to the door. The paralyzed man needed to get to Jesus. How could his friends possibly get through the crowd? Don’t you wonder who first came up with the idea of breaking up the roof and lowering their friend to Jesus? But it worked because this poor man’s friends did whatever they had to do to get the man where he needed to be, which was at Jesus’ feet!
Although we probably won’t need to break up a roof, winning the lost is going to require some effort on our part. It might mean inconveniencing ourselves or stepping out of our comfort zones. It might mean spending time with someone who isn’t in our usual circle of friends. But, we must not miss an opportunity to bring someone to Jesus.
The poor man that was paralyzed had no chance of getting to Jesus unless someone loved him enough to get him there. Our daily prayer should be that the Father would open our eyes to see and give us a burden for the lost who don’t know Him. We should be willing to let someone know that His love and salvation is no fairy tale. We are surrounded by people who desperately need Jesus. Won’t you be the person who helps them see Him? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our prayers are desperately needed for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: my great niece, Charlie Pitts on April 21, to Karyn Herterich and Wanda Nicholson on April 22, to my niece, Heather Pitts and Mike Byrd on April 23 to Rick Mattar on April 24, to Floyd Moore on April 25, and to Sarah Rogers Scherger on April 26. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jeff and Linda Foster on April 21, and to Chris and Wendy Estes on April 24. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Open your mind to be fair, but carefully guard it to be wise!”
