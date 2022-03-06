Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. Ephesians 6:1
A group was talking about the word “love” and the word “obey”. The conversation went on to express that these words commonly used in marriage vows are now being left out by some couples in their wedding vows. Honestly, fifty one years ago I don’t remember if I used those words in my wedding vows or not. I just know that both are strong words and can go together hand in hand with the right reasons.
I’m not sure how old I was when I began obeying my parents for the right reasons. In my early years of childhood my obedience was mostly a result of wanting to avoid potential punishment. Being one of seven children sure gave me lots of opportunities sometimes not to be loving and definitely not obey! At some point, however, without being aware it was happening, my obedience became a byproduct of love for my parents. I won’t claim that I changed course without some relapses, but I shifted toward a love-based decision process. I was compelled by my parents’ love for me to show my love for them.
Obedient love also is what we should strive for in our Christian life. Our scripture today is one of the first scriptures that we learn as children. The greatest verse and also another of the earliest verses we learn is John 3:16; “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Therein is another verse that reminds us of God’s love and why we should obey Him.
Paul told the Corinthians that Christ died for all because of His love. It’s Christ’s love for us that should inspire us to love, serve, worship, and obey Him. It’s Christ’s love that should compel us to let others know more about the One who died for all. Not only is it our choice to accept Christ’s death on our behalf to save us, it’s our daily choice to live like Him so others can see God’s new life in us.
We should all strive to allow God’s love to compel us to serve Him more faithfully and to share the message that Christ died for all. That is loving and obeying in a nutshell. Won’t you share that with someone today? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers of the pandemic easing up.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Heather Raimo, and Eric Groce on March 10, to the “Holy Rascal”, Marshall Edwards, Susan Craig and Margaret Hardin on March 12, to Tory Haas on March 13, to Jan Karon and Shirley Thomas on March 14, to Todd Phillips on March 15, and to Judy Huestess and my Grandson, Ayden Knight on March 16 . May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The tiniest dewdrop hanging from a blade of grass is big enough to reflect the sunshine!”
