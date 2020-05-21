“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” Philippians 4:6
Several weeks before Mama graduated from this life she said, “Lynn, I’ve been praying about something.”
I said, “Well, there’s a news flash!”
She said, “No, seriously, Sissie, I want you to continue the Quiet Corner when I’m gone.”
I told her that I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t write like she does.
She exclaimed, “Pray. Write what is on your heart, and the Lord will put it together.”
Little did I realize that the Lord would constantly give me inspiration in ways that I would have never imagined. I have stayed true to her counsel and in a couple of weeks I will have been sharing my heart with you for two years.
For the past couple of months the thing that has been on my heart and in my prayers have been all the troubles that the COVID-19 virus has brought to so many.
There has also been so many personal things that have happened at once. First, our lawn tractor breaks down two weeks after the warranty is out, our refrigerator’s electronic board goes out five days after the warranty expired, then a storm left us without telephone and internet service, two blown cable boxes, one fried television and worst of all, my computer was fried even with a surge protector. All this resulting in thousands of dollars in repairs.
After walking around with arms extended heavenward saying “Why, why, why?” I remembered Philippians 4:6. Oh, what comforting words. What beautiful, comforting words.
I found it so much better to repeat this verse instead of saying the usual, “It is what it is …”
So, calls to the appliance, computer, phone and cable companies resulting in repair services and replacements for all and we are on the road to recovery. My prayer is that this virus will soon be gone or at least under control.
I feel that the Heavenly Father must cross His mighty arms and shake His head as we sometimes wander in and out of the paths that He lays before us. As our scripture teaches us, we must not be anxious, even though it is hard sometimes. Let’s keep praying and petitioning with thanksgiving to God. After all, He knows what lies down the road before us. Lord willing there will be happier days ahead.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our nation and our world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie and Nancy Bentley, Butch and Sharon Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: A very special happy birthday to my precious brother, Mikey Pitts on May 24, to Andrew Myers on May 25, and to Jack Mitchell and Wayne Raynor on May 26. May the Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Paul and Brenda Fairbetter on May 21, to Kent and Shelley Tarbutton on May 23, and to Dr. Lee and Diane Davant Moffatt on May 26. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “He who knows the way of the Lord can find it in the dark!”
