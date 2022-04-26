For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. Ephesians 2:10
A friend asked if I would help him with an outreach project he felt led to do. Of course, I said yes and I’m so glad I did. With ten dozen doughnuts, fresh off of the conveyor, we began sharing free doughnuts on campus as hundreds of students walked by. There is nothing like “free food” that will bring people in. All doughnuts were just a memory in an hour!
As we asked those walking by if they would like to have a free doughnut some would ask or say, “What is the catch?” or “You mean they are free!?” What a pleasure it was to tell them that there was no “catch”. We would tell them that Jesus loved them, have a blessed day, wished them good luck on their final exams, etc. With a simple, “thank you” one hundred twenty people left with a satisfied sweet tooth and a kind word. Hundreds more got a smile and “have a blessed day.”
As I reflect on the morning's event I thought of the many that heard the good news of free doughnuts but did not choose to partake. Were they not interested? Were they not hungry? Were they indifferent? Did they just not like doughnuts? The worst case scenario: Did they not want to hear?
To me, all of these questions can be addressed in today’s scripture passage. God made each and every one of us in His image to make the choice to do His good works. The scripture even tells us that He prepared us in advance. So, why don’t we do this? God gives us the means and the opportunities to share His love. He gives us mouths to speak, bodies to go, a heart to share, why do we not take more time to do what we are equipped by God to do? Are we afraid to go into unfamiliar territory? I know there are some that say they don’t have the boldness to speak or the knowledge of what to say or how to answer. Believe me, if you put yourself in God’s path, He will equip you.
A multitude of people walked by us. There were groups that were touring the campus for possible admission, students going from class to class, those going into the library or bookstore, etc. There were those that were dressed appropriately (I thought!) and some not so much, large, small, hundreds with their ear buds in, staring at their phones, etc. In other words, a multitude of people that God created in which to make the choice to do good works for Him.
I look forward to the next time that I can go into unfamiliar territory. I may share another doughnut or even a bottle of water. Whatever the situation, my prayer is that I will share God’s life sustaining nourishment; that is His love and salvation for all. Pray that you will present yourself as He has prepared you to do. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our prayers are desperately needed for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Kent and Greg Tarbutton and families at the loss of their mother, Rachael Renar.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mildred Byrd Greene on April 28 to Lindsay Green and Steven Hampton of May 1, to Marie Moody and Mike Wilcox on May 2, to George Ball and Chelsea Mathis on May 3, and to Ruby Walters and my great nephew, Nicolas Harding on May 4. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Envy and hatred are twins that always lead to sin!”
