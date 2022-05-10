And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.” Genesis 9:12-13
I woke this morning to drizzle and a thick, gray fog. Even though rain and fog are a normal thing here in Blowing Rock, it is a total reverse of the beautiful weather of the past few days. Just yesterday the lawn was a bright, spring green. Colorful flowers were peeping out of the ground to enjoy the sunshine.
As I looked at the thick clouds this morning, my mind wandered, remembering times that I have taken off on a flight in pouring rain. In a matter of minutes the ground lay under a blanket of white as the plane rose to blinding sunlight. These thoughts bring me to ponder how close the “gray” times in our lives are to the bright and colorful times.
If you give a child colorful paint or crayons, they more times than not draw a rainbow, flowers, a house, maybe a pet. But if you carefully watch the child they will change colors quickly. Bright colors tend to bring happiness while the darker colors can change a mood.
The rainbow is used in this day and time as a symbol of many different things. However, we must never forget the true meaning and purpose of the rainbow. If you read the account of Noah and the flood in the book of Genesis, you see the creation of the rainbow and its covenant to us from God. This scripture promise is made to each of us, all living creatures for all generations.
So, when your life seems to have too many gray days, remember that there is a bright, wonderful rainbow just through that veil. God has promised the earth will never be destroyed by water. The Bible abounds with God’s promises and covenants. He has given us His Son so His beautiful light will shine through us forever! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are thousands that are graduating from high school and college. Pray for direction for these young people. Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jan Boleman on May 12, to Aubrey Riley and Gwen Barfoot on May 13, to Glenda Hollars on May 15, to Judy Hunt on May 16, and to Pat Chommie and Michael Watson of May 18. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. John and Ann Davis on May 12 and to Robert and Barbara Plane on May 14. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “When we are right with God, it will show up in our attitude toward others; we will be right with them too!”
