For this is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: “The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the Lords sends rain on the land. She went away and did as Elijah had told her. So there was food every day for Elijah, and for the woman and her family. For the jar of flour was not used up and the jug of oil did not run dry, in keeping with the word of the Lord spoken by Elijah.” I Kings 17: 14-16
In my opinion, the three verses of scripture that I am sharing today are some of the greatest examples of faith in the entire Bible. Elijah, a prophet of God asked a widow, with obviously next to nothing to give, for all she had to eat. The woman was so distraught she shared with Elijah that the little bit of flour and oil would make a small loaf of bread that she and her son would eat before they died.
If you go back and read the preceding verses you see that Elijah had even told the widow to bake the bread, give him the first piece and then feed herself and her son. This poor widow gave everything she had because she believed this prophet. She gave what she had and God honored her by never allowing her jars of oil and flour be empty.
Like the widow woman, we do not possess our possessions. Every good and perfect gift comes from God. Our homes, our possessions, the very clothes on our back are gifts of God. He entrusts us to care and share with others in His name. This is exactly what the Lord’s Prayer teaches us; that the Lord will give us our daily bread. We can pray for something and God may see fit that we don’t get all that we pray for at once. He gives us what He sees fit on a daily basis.
A friend dear to my heart gave me a wonderful gift at Mothers’ Day. It is a picture that says, “If you are praying about it, God it working on it!” How true that is! We are to walk by faith knowing that God works both sides! He is working on what He will give us and working through us to see how we will share these gifts.
In this day and time of uncertainties keep praying and thanking God for His many blessings and those that will come. Open your hands and your heart to help others. And remember, “If you are praying about it, God is working on it!” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
CONGRATULATIONS: To all that are graduating, especially to my Granddaughters, Garrison Lawrence and Emma Knight, who are graduating from Watauga High School and my niece, Sarah Harding, who graduated from UNC-Wilmington.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jack Mitchell and Wayne Raynor on May 26, to Richard Jackson on May 28, to Neil Hartley on May 30, to Millie Potts and Judy Clark on May 31, and to Evalyn Sudderth on June 1. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. Lee Moffitt and Diane Davant Moffitt on May 26 and to John and Nancy Speagle on May 28. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Opportunities are very sensitive things; if you slight them on their first visit, you seldom see them again!”
