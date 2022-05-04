Sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD, all the earth. Sing to the LORD, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. Psalm 96
We sing for a variety of reasons. We sing when we are happy, we sing when we are sad, we sometimes sing when we don’t even know we’re doing it! I have always been a singer, not a professionally trained one, but a singer no less.
Let me backtrack a moment. As far back as I can remember, Mama, with her bold alto voice taught me and my two sisters to harmonize with each other and sing. My ears learned to hear a three part harmony. If it sounded right I sang it. My ear and my voice always leaned into Mama’s voice. She never had any formal music or voice training.
Once, I asked her how she learned to sing. She simply said, “If you keep Jesus in your heart and sing about Him, the song will come out.”
As time went on, I began piano lessons but it made no “visual” sense to me. After a brief time my piano lessons were history, but singing was not. To this day, I cannot sight read music. I see the notes go up and down but that’s it. I listen to the music and what my ears hear, I sing. The bottom line is to make a joyful noise!
Isn’t that what we are commanded to do? We are to “hear” the good news of the gospel. We are to never give up sharing that gospel. If you can’t sing the word, share the good news in whatever way that you can. There is someone whose future, their salvation, depends on hearing the song. You can be a part of bringing that song to someone.
The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. There are singers that just the mention of their name can bring their songs to your minds. Some are professionally trained, others got their start by pure talent. Whatever the case, these singers gave all they had and did not give up.
Isaiah 55:12 says, “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” I believe this is our mantle, to share the love and the gospel of Jesus Christ. No matter what talent, or lack of talent you have, there is a place for you to make your joyful noise. It might not always be a pretty tune, but just listen to the harmony that God can and will do in your life. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our prayers are desperately needed for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Lianne Mattar and Brett Vannoy on May 5, to Jan Scurlock and Silas Berry on May 6, to David Rogers, Johnnie Gailes and Jason Berry on May 7, to Wendy Estes on May 9, to Tommy Klutz, Carolyn Pressley and Katie Barker on May 10 and to Jean Craig on May 11. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Gwen Barfoot on May 10. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Withstand evil with the courage of Daniel, the wit of Joseph, the vision of Job, and the consistency of Paul.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.