Hate the evil, and love the good, and establish judgment in the gate: it may be that the Lord God of hosts will be gracious unto the remnant of Joseph. Amos 5:15
What a world we are living in! Those of us that believe the Bible and what Revelation reveals to us know that we have many warning signs that are coming to us fast and furious. It would behoove us to take heed to these warnings.
When the check engine light on our car’s dashboard comes on, we know there’s a problem that needs to be investigated as soon as possible. If we choose to disregard it, the issue could get worse. Ignoring the light won’t make the problem go away.
If I were to fall and badly break my arm or leg I would definitely need to seek medical attention. Not doing so might cause further problems such as bones growing back crooked. My point is, heed warning signs!
In the Old Testament, God sent warnings to His people through Amos and His other prophets. In our verse today, Amos told Israel to turn back to God by hating what is evil, loving what is good, and transforming their corrupt courts. There was still hope for Israel. Amos was trying to tell them that God had left the door open for an outpouring of His grace on them.
Unfortunately, we know Israel’s history. They didn’t turn back to God. Even though the Lord sent Amos and other prophets to warn His people, they still ignored the warnings and they fell to their enemies.
There is much going on in our world today and God also gives us warnings about the things we need to change in our hearts. Though His warnings may not come to us in flashing lights, He does send them because He loves us. We need to pray daily asking the Holy Spirit to speak to our hearts. We should take heed of warnings of spiritual danger. This will give us the chance to turn back to God and His shelter. When those warnings come, will you heed them or ignore them? In this day and time we certainly need an outpouring of God’s grace on our nation and world. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers of the pandemic easing up.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Linda Craig and Sandra Church Lewellan on March 17, to Tommy Hampton, Dorothy Chestnutt and Richard Trexler on March 19, to Sarah Deal Beck and Tim Williams on March 20, to Nancy Speagle and Gail Ford on March 22 and to Diana Wilcox, Eric Mills and Scott Phillips on March 23. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The business of a Christian is not to get a following, but to set a standard.”
