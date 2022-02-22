Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved. Acts 4:12
Have you ever considered what you would be like had Jesus not rescued you from your sinful nature? Only God knows who we would be without Christ.
I have a friend that grew up in a Christian home. He had heard his whole life about God’s great love for him and how Jesus died to save souls. He shared that when he went away to college and began to take courses in religion he was exposed to a number of philosophies he had never heard before. While some professors blatantly denied the existence of God, others explained how through the ages people worshiped various gods to appease their conscience and give them hope for the afterlife. Most of his professors taught the importance of tolerating all religions. There were those that proclaimed that there are many paths to God and that it’s arrogant to think yours is the only way.
If you even remotely have thought this, please open your Bible to Acts 4:12 where we are reminded, “There is no other name…whereby we must be saved.” Like my friend, he began to study his Bible every day to help him discern the truth. Through prayer and Bible study and surrounding himself with Christian family and friends and small group studies, he was strengthened in his faith.
I shudder when I think of things that go against everything I have been taught, have learned and experienced. Our children and grandchildren are being subjected to teachings that are against my beliefs. College students are often confused when they leave their Christian homes.
Daily devotion is a must to keep your faith lifted. A dear friend of mine, Barbara Weathers, has written a devotional entitled “A Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey”. This is a daily devotional that can assist anyone of faith in their spiritual lives. If you would like to order a copy of this book go to https://tinyurl.com/LegacyOfFaith. Barbara is giving 100% of the proceeds to the non-profit, “Safe Harbor” which is a Christian-based outreach organization that helps women in recovery.
What are you doing to prepare the next generation to discern truth once they’re on their own? I pray that God will help me and you equip the next generation to know His truth. That truth is Jesus and Jesus alone! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we battle the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19. Continue to pray for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: Bonnie Setzer, Taja and family at the death of Barry Sezter. Barry is the brother of Jan Karon, Brenda Furman and Randy Setzer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jim Potts on Feb. 24, to my brother from another mother, Terry Bradshaw, on Feb. 25 along with Cora King and Avery Tester, to Janie Hazlett, Heather Sigmon and my niece, McKenzie Collins on Feb. 27, to Shirley Edmisten, Kent Eidson, Roachel Laney and Adam Lentz on Feb. 28, to Martha Horne, Laurie Crittenden and Kate Blalock on March 2. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Salvation may come quietly, but we cannot remain quiet about it!”
