When Jesus therefore saw his mother, and the disciple standing by, whom he loved, he saith unto his mother, Woman, behold thy son! John 19:26
“The slap heard around the world!” This was just one of many headlines that has blasted across newspapers, magazines and social media in the past week. With a slap and a demand, Will Smith tarnished his reputation as one of Hollywood’s favorite celebrities.
This week I have watched and read about this event at the Oscars. It seems that each time I turned on the television or radio there was someone giving their opinion of what would happen to Will Smith. Would he lose his Oscar for Best Actor? Would he be banned from the Academy? Would his upcoming films be postponed? The hoopla is still going on.
I have pondered so many times this week as my devotions and Bible studies have focused on Holy Week. What if everyone focused on what Christ did for us on the cross as much as they spoke of and focused on the Will Smith debacle? How many hearts would be changed? Reading the accounts of the Last Supper and Crucifixion would bring a plethora of emotion. The scope of what Jesus did for us is truly a love story. His love and sacrifice covers us every moment of our respective lives.
Jesus’ mother, Mary, knew from before His birth that He would be special. We read the accounts of His growing up, such as His time in the temple and all the many miracles and teachings. Mary must have followed Jesus with pride and admiration. To watch all of His goodness be turned around by public opinion had to be heartbreaking to His mother. He had lived 33 years sinless but not blameless. The courts of public opinion had tarnished His good works. Yet, Mary and John stayed until the end. Our scripture today paints a somber picture as Jesus speaks some of His last words to His mother. My head and my heart cannot even imagine the depths of her despair.
One of my very favorite anthems is "Then Came the Morning." I especially love to hear Guy Penrod sing this. What a song of hope! Then came the morning, night turned into day. The stone was rolled away, hope rose with the dawn. Shadows vanished before the Son, death had lost and life had won for morning had come. At this time of Easter just let those words sink in. What a Savior!
Happy Easter to you and yours! Christmas brought the greatest gift by giving us a Savior. Easter gave us an even greater gift; life eternal with Him. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel and the people of Ukraine. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19, the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My nephew Gary Harding and Marianne Hall on April 15, to Butch Triplett and Gloria Wise on April 16, to Donna Coffey on April 17, and to my nephew, Ayden Collins-Peterson on April 19, . May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Coleman and Linda Ratterree on April 14. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The largest room in some churches is the “room for improvement!”
