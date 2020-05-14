“In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.” Acts 3:6b
A few short months ago seems like a lifetime away. I was used to hurrying through my day, working, running errands and sometimes frustrated with traffic. Now, days are slow, no more running errands and there is certainly a difference in the traffic. I am blessed that I have been able to finally go back to the office after seven weeks at home.
Have you ever seen such need as we are seeing now? Individuals and now businesses are in need like I have never witnessed in my lifetime. During the past couple of months I have almost stopped watching the newscasts because it is too depressing to watch. It has certainly been a time of reflection on many things.
I reflect on seeing someone holding up a sign at a red light asking for money. I’m ashamed to say that most often I usually offer a smile before averting my eyes. I’ve found it easier to read online about people in need and send in money that way or buy food for the food collection box at church. Although that is also good, coming face to face with someone in need, actually locking eyes with them, is much more personal.
I try to imagine how Peter and John saw the man in need in the story from our scripture today. I am sure they locked eyes with him. The man had asked for money, but Peter offered him something else. In the name of Jesus, Peter healed the man. He physically had not been able to walk but the name of Jesus healed him. Now that is faith!
Do we recognize the needs of others? We really need to see them, to love them and to know them. We should lock eyes, make a connection, and look for physical needs that we can meet. And the most important thing that we can do for anyone is to share the good news of Jesus. Faith on each other’s part and in Jesus’ name makes miracles! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Glenda Hollars on May 15, to Judy Hunt on May 16, to Pat Chommie and Michael Watson on May 18, and to Linda Ratterree on May 19. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Robert and Barbara Plane on May 14. May you be blessed with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Do your best and then sleep in peace. God is awake!”
