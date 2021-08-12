The Lord is my strength and song, and He is become my salvation: His is my God, and I will prepare Him a habitation; my father’s God , and I will exalt Him. EXODUS 15:2
More than once as a parent I have said something such as, “Tell your son he needs to do his chores.” When those of us who are grandparents show someone pictures of our grandchildren, we often say, “These are my grandchildren.”
When mentioning my parents why do I say my parents instead of our parents? Especially since there were seven children, why wouldn’t I claim them by saying our parents? Why do we use the personal pronoun my?
Because we are proud of them, and it denotes a close, personal relationship.
In our scripture for today, the Israelites used the personal pronoun “my” four times. It showed their close personal relationship and attachment to their God. They were proud to address Him as my God, because of what He had done for them.
In this verse, the Israelites were again praising God. The enemy was washing up on the shores, and they were free. Once again, they learned that the Lord was their strength. We know, later on, they would again rely on their own strength and forget the lesson. For now, however, they were praising Him by singing this song.
The first thing to note about this song is that it is very personal. The Lord is not seen as someone far away or uninterested. He is very real, very active and very much in control. That should always be our song and praise, as we exalt the One who has done for us what we could not do for ourselves.
Each Sunday we sing the Doxology as praise to God. He should always be our song. He is my God. I pray that He is your God. Our God is worthy of praise. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and fine help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY: We were sorry to hear of the passing of Geraldine “Jerry” Dayton Rogers last week. Our prayers to her family.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rudy Hartley on August 13, to Lisa Smith, Betty Cox and David Gragg on August15, to L.D. Hagaman and Chandler Ann Groce on August 17, and to Dalton Gragg on August 18. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: George and Bobbi Ball on August 12, to Richard and Linda Chastain on August 15, and many blessings to Marshall and Doris Edwards on August 18. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Smiles never go up in price or down in value!”
