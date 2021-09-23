Now when Daniel learned that the decree had been published, he went home to his upstairs room where the windows opened toward Jerusalem. Three times a day he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God, just as he had done before. Daniel 6:10
My niece, who lives in Florida, was in town. We had a wonderful, yet brief visit. It was so good to catch up and get to physically see and give her lots of hugs.
As we reminisced, she shared that her vacation was nearing an end. Due to time constraints, she would not be able to see some people or visit places she would have liked to.
After she left, I thought of how fleeting life is and thinking, “We only got crumbs of time together.” Then I remembered how many times God gets the crumbs of my time; sometimes just the last few minutes before I fall asleep.
As I pondered this, I was drawn to the story of Daniel. Daniel was a busy man. He held a high government position in the ancient city of Babylon. I’m sure he had a full schedule. However, he had developed the habit of spending time with God. Our scripture tells us that he prayed three times a day, praising God, and thanking Him. This routine helped him develop a strong faith that did not waver when he faced persecution.
God desires a relationship with us. In the morning, we can invite Him into our day and then we can praise Him and ask Him for His help throughout the day. At other times we can treasure some time alone with Him and reflect on His faithfulness. As we spend time with God in prayer and in His Word, we grow in our relationship with Him and learn to become more and more like Him. As time with God becomes a priority, we enjoy His presence more and more.
My prayer is that I will make an earnest attempt to not give my family and friends just “crumbs” of my time. I especially want to give more than crumbs of time to my Heavenly Father. He will never give us crumbs of His time; He will give us a whole sandwich! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mary Espinosa on Sept. 23, to Mary Stephens on Sept. 24, to Alice Crocker on Sept. 25, to Brook Byrd, Jackie Kohler Wilson and Lisle Snyder on Sept. 27, and to Hersel Story on Sept. 29. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mitch and Paige Abernethy on September 27. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “You have to wonder about people that think God is dead and Elvis is alive!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.