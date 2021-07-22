And Jacob awaked out of his sleep, and he said, Surely the Lord is in this place; and I knew it not. GENESIS 28:16
While browsing through a gift shop, I came across a small plaque that read, “You’re not worthless! God doesn’t make junk!” I stood there just staring at the plaque and wondered how we all need to periodically remind ourselves of that. God has a purpose, along with a plan for each of our lives.
I believe that we all come to closed doors and changes in our lives that tempt us to question our value or our significance. We may feel that we’re finished, while God sees a whole new road ahead. We may feel like losers, but God sees us a diamond in the rough. He has a plan and wants to bless all those who love Him. We receive our strength, just knowing that God is there.
I came to a crossroad in my life that I had no idea in which direction to go. I was pulled in a different direction from which I was used to. Yet, I felt anxious to leave where, — I thought — was the best place I could serve God and others. I cried out to God and asked Him to lead me. It wasn’t that my faith in Him had waivered. I knew He would set my path straight. I just wanted to make sure the path that I was traveling would still bring honor to Him.
When you least expect it, you find that God is full of surprises. His ways are often unpredictable. As we walk our journey of faith, we do not know what life will hold six months from now. The result of my stepping out in faith, away from my normal, led me to receive more blessings than I could ever imagine. It led me to new ministries and new ways to serve and witness.
As Jacob said in today’s scripture, we too can say, “Surely the Lord is in this place.” Once again, God proved to me that we can put our trust in Him with our lives, walking confidently with Him. I thank God for leading me each day. When I gave it all to Him for the direction He wanted me to go, it all became clear. I know I can trust Him with the unknown and skip all that worry. You can too. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers. God knows who they are. Continue to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and protection as we open up from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Remember the businesses as we continue to open up, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYPATHY TO: The family of Maxine Sparks who passed away last week. Keep Lisa, Gina, David and family in your prayers. Maxine was a treasure to so many of us.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My nephew, Brian Collins, Evie Sigmon, and Barbara Cash on July 22, to my Granddaughter, Piper Lawrence and Joe Campbell on July 23, to Linda Story and Pauline Hall on July 24, to my nephew, Chris Pitts on July 25, to Janet Bugala and Leigh Ann Byrd on June 26, to David Cox on July 27, and to my niece Emma Kate Harding and Jennifer Simmons on July 28. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Karen Baird on July 22, to Brian and Audra Vannoy on July 23 and to Buzzy and Suzanne Miller on July 27. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “You’ll notice that a turtle only makes progress when it sticks out its neck.”
