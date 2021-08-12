Thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? Thou that preaches a man should not steal, dost thou steal? Romans 2:21
we have all had those conversations with unchurched friends or relatives that tell us that the reason they do not attend church is because of all the hypocrites. Most of us are unsure of how to respond to them because we know that there are hypocrites in every church. Sometimes we may be tempted to judge the hypocrites among us.
When I read our scripture passage for today it reminded me that we should first look at our own hearts. Are we walking the walk that Jesus would have us walk? Are we the hypocrite that is keeping our friends or family from coming to Christ for the first time? Or, for those friends and family that have strayed from a walk with Christ, are we keeping them from recommitting their lives for Christ?
Paul was questioning some of the religious leaders if they were expecting others to keep a high moral standard that they themselves might not be keeping. Paul pointed out that despite knowing the moral law of God, they still did not keep it. Paul asked the religious leaders a question that we should ask ourselves each day.
Are we walking the walk and talking the talk? It seems easy for those of us who grew up in church to share and point out the do’s and don’ts of our faith. But the real test is if we actually live out our faith. Growing up I was taught that “People may not always believe what you say, but they will believe what you do!” These words are so profound.
Have you ever watched or heard a small child mimic an adult’s action? That can sure put you in your place in a hurry! We should guard our mouths and our hearts at all times. We may be changing someone’s life, hopefully for the better.
We should daily pray to the Heavenly Father to help us live our lives in a way that will draw other people to Him. After all, He taught us “If I be lifted up, I will draw all men to Me.” So, lift Him up! Make today the day that you let others see Jesus in you! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel and all the countries in the Middle East. Pray for our military as they pull out of Afghanistan and for those that will try to keep peace there. I have several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! Please hold those up in prayer. God knows their names! Continue to pray a prayer of thanksgiving and protection as we open up from the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: to James Barker on July 8, to Genia Triplett and Kenny Pitts on July 9, to Allen Lutz, Bush Lindenmuth and Leslie Eason on July 10, to my daughter-in-law, Jessica Mains on July 11, to Conley Lyons and Mel Graham on July 12, to Gary Sigmon on July 13, and to Larry Houk and William Greene on July 14. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “You are richer today if you have laughed, given or forgiven!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.