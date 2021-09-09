But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin. 1 JOHN 1:7
One night many years ago, my husband and I rode to the top of a mountain near his childhood home known by the name of “Tater Hill.” This was in the days before what we call “light pollution.”
It was so dark but to look up, there were millions of stars twinkling and still in the midst of the inky darkness. Several times, a shooting star would streak across the sky, illuminating everything around us. Who would think that there would be such beauty in the darkness?
Our world seems to be in a dark place. However, our scripture today reminds us that God is light. What a difference He made when He sent His Son, Jesus.
When we put our faith in Jesus, our sins are forgiven. We receive His light. Then we have the ability to bring light to our dark world, just as He did. We become part of the fellowship of believers that support and encourage one another in our faith journeys.
There are long nights that we long for the dawn to break, to reveal a new day of light that nourishes us and chases the darkness away. Light overcomes darkness.
Likewise, as followers of Christ, the Holy Spirit resides within us and God’s light exposes our sin. Our souls and spirit yearn for this holy light to cleanse us of our sins.
What areas of your life need to have light shown upon them? What difference could the light of the gospel make in these areas? How can we be light in our families, our work, and our community?
Our prayer should be that the Heavenly Father would help us shine His light in this lost world. Let’s vow to become a twinkling light to someone in the darkness of the times that we are living in. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel and this the continuing situation in Afghanistan. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jo Ann Alexander on September 10, to my sweet Mama in Heaven, Shelley Tarbutton and Jane Penley on September 11, to Rachel Moody on September 12, and to Robert Robertson and Larry Kovalcin on September 15. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Eric and Barbara Brown and Bill and Pat Wheeler on September 11 and to David and Gina Harwood on September 15. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Forbidden fruits create many jams!”
