“Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.” Genesis 1:29
Recently our niece shared with us several delicious items that she had preserved out of her garden. What a treat it was to get these homemade delicacies shared by her bounty. One item in particular was homemade tomato soup. Now, I like tomato soup, but this soup is incredible! As J.B. and I sat down to this steaming bowl of deliciousness he looked almost melancholy as he said, “Mama taught Aprile well. This tastes just like Mama used to make.”
As a surprise to J.B. and to try to keep the soup legacy going, I called my niece and asked if she would share this recipe. She graciously replied, “Sure, better yet, why don’t you come over tomorrow and I will show you how to do it.” After a busy next day, I carried home 12 beautiful jars of yumminess! And, to make it even better, it tastes just like J.B.’s mama used to make!
As I reflect on this learning experience, I think of how important it is to hand down information and tradition to the next generation. There are so many things that I would love to ask my parents about. I had many years with Daddy and Mama, but not enough time to take all the wisdom, wit and wonders that they had to share. I had many years with my dear Mother-in-love, but not enough time to learn to make her special tomato soup. Year after year, she would give us jars of soup to enjoy. I never took time to know the hard work and time that it took to gift us with home-canned fruits and vegetables.
All of this just reinforces the fact that it is never too late to learn. It is never too late to teach not only this generation, but the coming generations about the goodness of God. He gives us the bounty of nature to preserve our food.
Just as my niece said, she could tell me but to actually show me was a better option. I could have read a recipe but actual hands-on taught me the right way. What a lesson this should be to all of us in sharing our walk with Christ. Don’t just talk the talk, we must walk the walk to preserve and reserve our place in eternity and set our loved ones on the right path.
Who says that “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks”? This old dog learned a new trick and got a lesson in soup for the soul! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo, Richard, Eley, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Barney and Tommie Hampton at the death of their son, Gregg Hampton on Sept. 5. Our sympathy to the Hampton/Watson family at the death of Sissy Hampton.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Marty Couch on Sept. 17, to Linda Freeman, Leslie Peet and Steady Cash on Sept. 18, to my Granddaughter, Jensen Lawrence and Becky Davis on Sept. 19, to Ruth Klutz and Edith Berry on September 20th, to Ed Merritt and Kilby Hartley on Sept. 21, to Madison Cook and Sarah McLane on September 22nd and to Mary Espinosa on Sept. 23. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Gary and Heather Sigmon on Sept. 20. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The best way of getting rid of work is just by doing it!”
