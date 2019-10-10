“And Jesus, moved with compassion, put forth His hand, and touched him, and saith unto him, I will; be thou clean.” Mark 1:41
Today is a sad day, yet a glorious day. It is the day that we lay my mother-in-love to rest. The past four years have been difficult as dementia robbed her mind and took her from us long before death did.
Our question to each other in these last few years has been: What is considered the worst disease today? Alzheimer’s? Dementia? Cancer? Diabetes? AIDS? Lupus? Perhaps it depends on which one ravages you or your loved one.
In the Old and New Testaments, it seemed to be the general consensus that leprosy was the worst disease. In some instances, it caused others to think the person with it had committed an unforgivable sin. Leprosy made people untouchable, as outcasts in society — that is, until Jesus came around.
Jesus was full of compassion. He was never overwhelmed with the sick or hurting. He never turned away the possessed or the outcast. He was simply full of compassion toward them. He also stopped to heal the ones God asked Him to heal. As our scripture today tells us, Jesus was not only able to heal the man with leprosy; He was “willing.”
As one myself, I know what it is like to live with psoriasis. Sometimes I have felt like the leper but, praise the Lord, He continues to touch me. This makes we ponder on how willing should I be to run to those who are hurting? Are we willing to do what is asked of us in order to be healed, as well as to lead others to Jesus so He can heal them?
In may not be in God’s plan for our lives to heal us from our illnesses. I know God didn’t want my dear mama to suffer with cancer or J.B.’s mama to suffer with dementia. I certainly know that they did not suffer because they had committed an unforgivable sin. But I do know that He allowed the goodness that others saw in them as they traveled that journey.
Our prayer should be that God will fill us with His compassion and send us where He wants us to serve others in their distress. I pray that we all will keep the word “willing” in our hearts and minds; then, do something about it. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Doug Dillard, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: J.B. and our family as we face the future without their Mother, Anna Lee Lawrence.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jenelle McEwin on Oct. 12, Lorene Eidson and Nevin Ebaugh on Oct. 13, and to Dewey Wells and Burt Myers on Oct. 14. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Sid and Irene Greene on October 15th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A cow is the only animal with a built-in fly swatter!”
