In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. ROMANS 8:26
One of my favorite ministers and teachers is Dr. David Jeremiah. I have enjoyed his teachings for many years. I first met Dr. Jeremiah when I attended a service in Asheville, when he came to speak at Biltmore Baptist. I was excited when his son, Daniel, came cross country from California to attend college at our own Appalachian State as quarterback on our football team. Dr. Jeremiah and his wife Donna attended most of Daniel’s collegiate games and stayed here in Blowing Rock.
Years later, my sister and mother were blessed to go on a cruise where Dr. Jeremiah was a featured speaker. He, as we, were pleased to make the connection to Blowing Rock and ASU.
At the time, Dr. Jeremiah was battling cancer. At one of the services, the elders in the audience laid hands on Dr. Jeremiah as we prayed for him. As he spoke he shared that he had been so sick during his treatments that he couldn’t seem to find the words to pray.
Dr. Jeremiah shared our scripture for today as a lesson to us. He explained that in our weakness or sickness, even if we try to find the words to pray, the Holy Spirit within us hears our groaning for help, healing, understanding and praise. The Holy Spirit intercedes for us through our wordless groaning. What a blessings this is! We don’t have to worry to share the right words, God knows our needs and our hearts.
I have certainly gone through a week of groaning in my life and prayers. As many of you know, my brother Mikey has had many struggles since COVID came along. He had twelve good days and for what seems no reason has had a week of struggling. My heart has broken each time I asked him if he was hurting and he would shake his head yes, then shake his head, no, when I asked if he could show me where. Helpless doesn’t even describe my feelings.
I am so thankful that I have had our focus scripture to lean on this week. The normal is to think that when you groan about something it is a sign of helplessness or disappointment with no clear way to turn. That is right where I have been this week. It is hard for many of us to be thankful in hard times and know how to put our prayers into words. The promise that the Holy Spirit can and will carry my petitions of groaning to our Heavenly Father has carried me along with many of your prayers for us.
This week pray for those who are groaning through illness, loneliness, disappointment and uncertainly. We covet your prayers and are so thankful that we have a gracious Heavenly Father that doesn’t miss a word, much less a groan. Thank Him for His undivided attention!
Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Ellen Cavert. We were sad to hear of Ellen’s passing at the age of 101. Many of you will remember Ellen and her husband, Tilman, who summered her in Blowing Rock for many years.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Lisa Stophel and James Broyhill on August 19, to Viki Coffey Penneman on August 21, to my sister, Nancy Collins and great nephew Colin Pitts on August 22, and to Luke Nelson on August 25. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Alvin and Mary Coffey and Carlton and Judy Heustess on August 19 and to Charles and Margaret Hardin on August 20 May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “I’ve learned that the Lord didn’t do it all in one day. What makes me think I can?”
