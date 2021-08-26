One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he finished, one of his disciples said to him, “Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples.” LUKE 11:1
I have been asked the question before: “Lynn, you pray a lot. How do you know what to say?”
My dear husband would probably respond, “She never has trouble talking to anyone!”
All jokes aside, praying can be done in many ways. You can pray silently, you can pray aloud, you can pray in private or public. You can breathe a prayer or you can sit with the Heavenly Father and pour your heart out to him. So the answer to the question is that there is really no wrong way to pray if your heart is in God’s will.
Last week, I spoke to you about groaning in prayer. This week, I invite you to take time to read the entire eleventh chapter of Luke. It is about Jesus teaching His disciples how to pray.
The point is to talk to the Heavenly Father. I like to use the acronym: PRAY to guide my prayers. P is to praise Him, R is to repent of my sins, A is to acknowledge Him in my life, and Y is to yield to His will.
A story that was recently shared with me is a great example of how to pray. I want to share it with you this week.
An angel attempting to earn his wings was given the mission of finding the person on earth whose prayers had the most power to reach heaven. He journeyed for a long time and then returned with this report:
“I circled the entire world and found many people reciting rote prayers without feeling or conviction. Many prayed so that others would see them, and some prayed to be victorious over others. I heard many prayers, but felt little heart. Just when I was about to give up I heard the tears of a little boy in a poor section of a big city. He was reciting, ‘A...B…C…’ and on through the alphabet. When I listened closer, I heard him pray, ‘Dear God, I do not know how to read, and I cannot recite from the prayer book, but I love you with all my heart. Take these letters and form them into words that are pleasing to you.’
With that, the angel was given his wings. – Author unknown
It is not the form of our words or acts that brings us closer to heaven, but the sincerity of our intentions. Bring a pure heart to your prayers and deeds, and you will succeed. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for Israel and the situation in Afghanistan. There are so many in need of prayer in this terrible situation. There are still several urgent prayer requests that need our prayers! God knows who they are. Continue to pray for protection as we, once again, are made to wear masks and bow to the pandemic. Keep praying for those that are still fighting COVID-19 and the new variant. Continue to pray for businesses that try to stay open and find help, for many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Earl Davis on Aug. 26, and to Faye Church, Sam Ewell and Hans Kohler on Aug. 27. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Gordon and Nancy Shore on Aug. 29 and to Rev. and Mrs. Gordon Noble on Sept. 1. May God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “I’ve learned that sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.”
