BLOWING ROCK – If everything goes according to plan, by 2022, Memorial Park in Blowing Rock will have undergone a much-needed makeover.
Thanks largely to the efforts of town staff working with the David Harwood-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, a master plan for Memorial Park was developed and an application readied for a potential PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) grant from the state to help pay for it.
At the March 9 meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council, the board of commissioners guided the committee toward what was presented as “Option 2,” with an estimated project cost of almost $1.29 million. With roughly half a million dollars available in town funding resources from the 2014 Community Improvement Bond, the committee hopes to win a $500,000 PARTF grant as well as receive additional participation from the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority and the ABC Board. The town funding resources are made up of Phase 4 of the 2014 Bond Issuance, approved by the citizens of Blowing Rock for these exact items.
If Option 2 goes forward, the list of renovations and improvements includes:
- New tennis and pickleball courts in Memorial Park
- Facilities west of the Memorial Park tennis courts, including walkways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
- New picnic area and shelter to the east of Memorial Park tennis courts
- New playground activity, most likely a climbing wall feature
- A new volleyball court in Memorial Park
- New shuffleboard and cornhole courts
- New and renovated restroom facilities in Memorial Park
“There are a number of current recreational features of Memorial Park that have needed repair or renovation for quite some time,” said town manager Shane Fox on March 12. “From a health and safety standpoint, these improvements to Memorial Park are very important, as well as from an aesthetic perspective.”
Harwood represents the elected officials to Blowing Rock’s town council on the committee and is joined by a broad spectrum of individuals representing community leadership. The list of committee members includes town manager Shane Fox; Jennifer Brown, director of the Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation Department; Melissa Pickett, chair of the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission; and Pete Gherini, chairman of the Blowing Rock Planning Board.
Fox said that the nearby efforts of the committee, now that the plans are defined, is to receive feedback from various community groups such as the Village Foundation, The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock, as well others that have meetings within the March 12 and March 22 window before the application submission.
Fox noted that the plans were developed over several weeks with multiple inspections of the Memorial Park facilities and several meetings to flesh out the plans that will be submitted. The group developed three options. Option 1 has a price tag of more than $2 million and would include improvements across Wallingford Road, around the American Legion Building, and all the way to Broyhill Lake. At roughly $1.29 million, Option 2 focuses primarily on improvements to Memorial Park and the adjacent Parks and Recreation Building, while at an estimated cost of $420,000, Option 3 would move forward with new restrooms facilities prior to the summer of 2022 while the committee could reapply for the 2022 PARTF cycle. It defers construction of a restroom addition.
By April 1, the advisory commission aims to submit the completed PARTF grant application to Judy Francis, a consultant with Regional Recreation Service (RSS) of Western North Carolina for that agency’s review and potential suggestions in conforming to the PARTF grant application guidelines. Between April 2 and April 30, the committee and town staff will review and implement the RSS recommendations, as necessary. On or about May 3, the committee will submit the completed application to the North Carolina Parks & Recreation Authority. It is expected that the grantees will be selected and announced in the late summer of fall of 2021.
“With the PARTF grant program,” said Fox, “North Carolina makes a valued commitment to the health and well-being of North Carolinians each year. The state funding is an enabling resource that allows municipalities around the state to update, as well as expand on their current parks and recreation facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.