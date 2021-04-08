BLOWING ROCK — Demolition of the two small houses on the 0.9-acre parcel behind Speckled Trout and site preparation before beginning construction of a new hotel, The Embers, is scheduled to begin next week, according to the developer.
Stephen Barker, principal of the Catellus Group, LLC, the developer, said that after the long vigil and delayed paperwork from the state for the demolition, the beginning activities have been pushed into next week.
The Embers Hotel was originally monikered “Rainey Lodge.” The conditional use permit was approved by 3-1 vote of the Blowing Rock board of commissioners at the June 11, 2019 meeting of town council. The hotel is planned as a 40-room hotel, with bar and restaurant. In spite of the parcel’s zoning as commercial and the final plans requested no variances from town code, the project was met with resistance, including more than 10 hours of quasi-judicial public hearings.
