WATAUGA – The 42nd annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby will take place on April 2 with headquarters at the Blocking Rock Clubhouse.
The derby begins at sunrise and ends at 4 p.m. All trout caught in any Watauga County public body of water brought to the derby headquarters prior to 4 p.m. will be eligible for the competition. Mayview Lake at Broyhill Park is restricted to fishing by children 11 and under and persons with disabilities.
Long-time event sponsor, participant and assistant Mike Calhoun of Bolick and Traditions Pottery and Mike Calhoun’s Bass Club shared his love for seeing young people participate in the event.
“It’s fun for the whole family. We do it for adults, children, teenagers, all different age groups … It’s a lot of fun, I enjoy doing it. I want to see the kids get involved with it,” said Calhoun. “I like seeing kids being competitive and I like to see them out there fishing instead of playing on the computer.”
No entry fees or pre-registration are required for participation. Prizes will be awarded at the derby headquarters at 4:30 p.m.
Derby day begins at 7 a.m. when registration opens and t-shirts and gifts are available while supplies last. For the kids, hundreds of trout are stocked in Mayview Lake with some of the fish tagged for special prices.
The North Carolina Wildlife Commision provides free tackle boxes, regulation books, bumper stickers, stringers and bobbers in what the competition calls “Fish for Fun” bags.
Children are encouraged to participate in the art competition. The winning drawing or painting is used for the next year’s event posters and t-shirts.
All trout brought to the derby headquarters prior to 4 p.m. are measured to determine award winners for the five divisions: men ages 17 and up, women ages 17 and up, girls ages 12-16, boys ages 12 to 16 and children under 11.
Handcrafted plaques by Snake Mountain Iron Works will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners for each of the divisions. Other prizes, including rods and reels, sporting vests, tackle boxes, and cash prizes accompany each trophy.
Calhoun shared that over the past recent years the number of participants decreased because of the pandemic and organizers hope to increase the number this year.
“I hope that we can get the crowds back like they used to be, the last couple of years it’s been down,” said Calhoun. “I hope we can get the crowds back to normal and fishing. It’s a lot more fun with more people.”
Sponsors of the event include the NC Wildlife Resource Commission of Inland Fisheries, 4 Forty Four, Chetola Resort, Hollars Construction, M-Prints, Bolick and Traditions Pottery, Blowing Rock Tire, High Country Chapter Hunters Helping Kids, J.B. Allen Home Solutions, Jenkins Realtors, A-1 Termite & Pest Control, Mike Calhoun’s Bass Club, Snake Mountain Iron Works, First Citizens Bank on Main Street, Food Lion and Mountaineer Maintenance and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a lot of fun and our sponsors really help us with it as far as money being donated and t-shirts being printed and everything else,” said Calhoun.
For more information on the trout derby, visit www.blowingrock.com/troutderby/.
