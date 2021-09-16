BLOWING ROCK — Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock is adding to its roster of stores with the additions of Copper Barrel Outpost and Appalachian Outfitters.
With Copper Barrel Outpost — set to open in mid-October — shoppers will soon have a new spot to sip craft beverages and enjoy a menu created to complement the variety of delicious offerings.
The approximately 4,130-square-foot distillery and restaurant will feature a tasting room, two bars and an indoor stage. This new experiential offering will complement the center’s already established retail spaces, the company said in a statement.
“Along with a mix of shopper-favorite local and national retailers, we are continuously looking for new ways to offer top-tier experiences for guests visiting Blowing Rock and our shopping center,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Manager Katy Reisterer. “Copper Barrel Outpost will give High Country locals and visitors an ideal spot to taste local beer, enjoy a meal and socialize.”
Continuing to expand its retail and experiential offerings, Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock recently welcomed collegiate clothing brand Appalachian Outfitters.
The retailer joins a range of national brands at Tanger Outlets including American Eagle Outfitters, Columbia Factory Store and Vera Bradley.
“Our goal is to celebrate the community and local shops while continuing to provide shoppers with unforgettable national brand offerings at the best value,” Reisterer said. “The addition of Appalachian Outfitters solidifies the center as a one-stop-shop for students and locals to access unmatched styles and deals.”
Appalachian Outfitters offers shoppers Appalachian State University apparel and hats, as well as local attire. Located between Jockey and Jerky Outpost in Suite 24, the 5,000 square-foot store specializes in sportswear and outdoor fashion brands, including Simply Southern, Life is Good and Kavu.
With the addition of the two stores, Tanger Outlets is filling that now only has two vacancies remaining.
For more information about Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock, visit www.tangeroutlet.com/blowingrock or stop by 278 Shoppes on Parkway Road in Blowing Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.