BLOWING ROCK — Adapting to change in retailing is nothing new to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., the publicly-traded, Greensboro-based company founded by Stanley K. Tanger in Burlington, North Carolina, in 1981. That said, the challenges posed by a global pandemic have tested the company’s mettle, to be sure.
A pioneering background
According to a 2004 faculty research paper published by INSEAD, a private university focused solely on graduate-level business education, “A Survey of Outlet Mall Retailing: Past, Present, and Future,” by Anne T. Coughlan and David A. Soberman, factory outlet stores have been around since the 1930s. Manufacturers opened them, reported the authors, to sell excess and even damaged goods to employees at significant price discounts. That single-store model was soon expanded to include non-employees and it persisted into the 1970s.
By the early 1980s, Stanley Tanger emerged as a pioneer in the outlet mall concept, cobbling together outlet stores for multiple name brands into what were essentially strip-mall shopping centers. He opened the first outlet mall in Burlington 40 years ago. Fast forward and Tanger Outlets has grown to 35 outlet malls in 19 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, according to the company website.
A disruptor lurks around the corner
Today, every outlet mall (not just the Tanger-owned and -operated) is under pressure to execute on new business models, including the High Country’s Shoppes on the Parkway. As has occurred in many industries in recent decades, the disrupter has been identified: the Internet.
Several years ago, online retailing allowed manufacturers to market direct to buyers and that began to eat away at the price advantages offered by the brick-and-mortar outlet stores. The competition for retailing revenue and profit intensified last year when fear of COVID-19 and government restrictions on people congregating prompted consumers to stay home. Many didn’t stop shopping, but they shopped online even more.
Tanger’s fortunes were reflected in the company’s share prices. On August 1, 2016, shares of NYSE-traded SKT hit a high of $42.20 each, then began a precipitous decline. The fall from Wall Street’s grace was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, trading as low as $4.05 per share by April 1, 2020. Since then, Tanger’s stock price has marginally recovered with the rest of the economy, trading a little over $15 on Jan. 25, 2021. That’s a nice three-fold recovery from the lows, but still well short of its 2016 highs.
New leadership brings new ideas
Stanley Tanger’s son, Steven Tanger, was appointed president and CEO of the company in 2010, approximately 10 months before the death of his father. Steven Tanger joined the company’s management team in 1984, serving with distinction while a key player in Tanger’s retailing success and expansion, even before assuming the mantle of CEO. He served in that capacity until January 2021, when he transitioned to a new role as executive chairman of the board of directors and Stephen Yalof assumed the CEO role.
“Steven Yalof came to us from Simon Properties,” said Ronnie Marks, the general manager of Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlets, otherwise known as Shoppes on the Parkway. “He has come with some great new ideas. We are looking at things differently, especially coming out of this global pandemic. Some of our retailers have struggled and there have been closures nationwide that we couldn’t have predicted.
“But the one thing Tanger is really good at is adapting to change,” said Marks, “and move forward and figure out what the next experience is going to be for the centers.”
Localizing the 'experience'
Marks pointed out that the future of Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock will continue to emphasize retailing, but there are some important changes under Yalof’s leadership.
“We’ve been focused on retail and that model for the outlets,” Marks said, who this year is also serves as president of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, “but I have some ideas on how to take our center to a different place, to a different level. Some of those ideas have already happened, others haven’t yet.”
That Marks can influence or effect the localization of the Blowing Rock center’s operation is a reflection of a higher up management decision.
“Coming out of COVID,” Marks said, “Tanger senior management has asked us, ‘What do you want? What would you like to see?’ That has afforded us some really cool opportunities this year.”
Marks reported that a major change across all Tanger centers has been to create, “An experience for shopping.” Apparently, each local manager has a major say in how that central theme is manifested in the individual outlets.
“When people come here,” said Marks, “they aren’t now just coming to shop. They can also dine and be entertained. There are things for the kids to do. Many of our centers are even bringing hotels into the mix of brand portfolios. So then, people even have an option to stay overnight.”
Shopping in a Tanger Outlet Center, in those cases, becomes a destination.
“As property managers and property owners,” said Marks, “we are simply looking at things differently. The key question becomes, ‘How can we use our individual centers’ resources better to serve the needs and wants of our customers?’”
What to do? No hand-wringing here
There are several dark storefronts in the Blowing Rock outlet center, currently, with the exit of long-standing brand names, like Bass, among others, but they are unlikely to be vacant for very long given the localized changes that Marks is spearheading.
“We brought in a couple of unique restaurants,” said Marks, “in Egg Rollin’ last July and we got Penny Path opened about three weeks ago. Along with Kilwin’s, that gives us some dining options. We invested a lot of money in a new courtyard about two years ago, so that is giving us that entertainment piece. We can have concerts out there. We can have our Art Walk out there. Normally, when COVID is not causing restrictions, we have a lot of our games and activities for families.
“With that being said,” Marks said, “we started looking at how else we can bring more of an ‘experience’ to the center. We recently partnered with Doc’s Rocks for the building at the front of the center, at the entrance. Originally, our plan was to divide that larger square footage into two spaces, but as we looked at it we determined that the best use would be to bring in something with entertainment value. So with Randy (McCoy), we were able to get the gem mine and the fossil museum. Having those features here has been great, because it gives our visitors something else to do, especially when it is cold outside. And with his model, once the weather warms up, it will be both an indoor and outdoor attraction, even facilitating things like school field trips for students.”
Marks noted that Doc’s Gem Mine and the Appalachian Fossil Museum under McCoy’s leadership has a strong commitment to education.
“That’s important for us, too,” Marks said. “We have done a lot with Appalachian State University and Blowing Rock School, so having Doc’s Gem Mine adds to what we are already doing and I am really excited about that.”
Flattening the week
Marks shared that he is trying to bring more local brands to the mall, to complement the factory brands, as well as to diversify the outlet’s offerings.
“Here at the Blowing Rock center, we have amazing traffic Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” said Marks. “It reflects Blowing Rock as a tourist destination. There are plenty of opportunities for people to come and visit us on the weekend, but we have been trying to figure out how to be more supportive of the local market, that Monday through Thursday person.
“With that in mind,” Marks said, “we have partnered with Boone Drugs. Their Village Pharmacy is relocating here from the Foley Center.”
That deal is likely to help both sides of the transaction in a big way. For the Village Pharmacy, an arguably more convenient location with plenty of accessible parking promises to enhance their customers’ retail experience. For Tanger, having that daily traffic can spur sales in the factory outlet stores. Even for the tourists on the weekend, there are benefits.
“I can’t tell you how many times we get asked here in the office,” Marks said, “about where to buy batteries or a cell phone charger, or even to fill a prescription for drugs they left at home. Now we will have some place to point them to for those everyday types of things and they don’t have to disrupt their shopping experience. I think this will be a great partnership for the center.”
Taking localization ever smaller can be big?
Marks revealed that another retailer had recently signed on and should open in a couple of weeks.
“It is a company called The Trading Shop out of Tennessee and southern Virginia,” Marks said. “This will be their third or fourth location. They are similar to Farmer’s in Boone. They have the whole space, but they rent smaller spaces to individual vendors. It tends to be 70 percent boutique clothing items, but 30 percent home accessories like cards, gifts, and crafts. They will bring a different mix to the center. Now, people will be able to get those unique, more local, one-of-a-kind type of things they are unlikely to find elsewhere. It’s all brand new merchandise. This is an already established business, but from what I have been told they are looking at us as a test, see how it works. To see this as maybe a platform for getting into other markets, at other Tanger outlet centers. The Trading Shop will be all local vendors. You might make handmade sweaters. You can sell them here at their store. Maybe you have some kind of craft or design greeting cards, you can sell them here at their store.”
Marks pointed out that the outlet center gets the traffic, so a featured retailer like The Trading Shop helps local vendors and artisans monetize their work.
Paying it forward to earn dividends
Innovation in business, and especially in using retailing space are obviously passions of Marks and it shows up in his wanting to promote entrepreneurship.
“One of the retailers that left recently,” said Marks, “for some reason left all of their improvements, too. So rather than try to sell it off, we started thinking about how we could put it to use. So a concept we are looking at this year is to start an incubator program for local entrepreneurs. We provide the space and the fixtures. They get to try out the market demand for their products. If they are successful, then we will try to find them a permanent space. It might be here, or maybe it is a space on Main Street. But after a year, they move out and we open the doors for the next group.”
Marks stated that the outlet center has partnered with Appalachian State’s Walker College of Business to help find the first tenant-entrepreneur.
“We are in the middle of lease negotiations with them, right now,” said Marks. “In a nutshell, it will be a sort of farmer’s market concept, which I think will be kind of neat. All local products. It will be a kind of farm-to-table concept. They have never done this before but they have the concept, the idea. We’ll give them the resources and the traffic and the ability to do so. Working together, we bring something unique and different to the center.
“Every year we will have a new business,” said Marks. “It keeps things new and exciting while we fill that incubator space.”
Combining shopping, dining, entertainment, education and entrepreneurship, as well as localizing the scope of product offerings, Marks and the Tanger Outlets may be onto a winning formula as they adapt to an ever-changing marketplace.
