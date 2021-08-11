A State of Emergency was declared in Blowing Rock at the August meeting of town council. COVID-19 cases are spiking in Watauga County, both in terms of infections and hospitalizations. According to a statement by AppHealthCare director Jennifer Greene, the recent increases have set us back to levels we haven't seen since April of this year after declining to almost nothing by June.
No one has come out and officially reported it, but one pretty well informed source told me that out of what he understands are 13 current hospitalizations in Watauga County, all but one are unvaccinated individuals. And the one person hospitalized that has been vaccinated, is reportedly 85 years old with a lot of underlying medical problems.
Assuming those numbers are true, it is at least prima facie evidence that vaccinations are working. Even the 84-year-old, my source says, is not as sick as if would be without the vaccination.
I get it that we have freedom of choice in this country. Just like forced sterilizations of women or men are wrong, mandated vaccinations shouldn't even be a consideration.
That said, getting vaccinated should be a preferred and reasonable choice that people make to protect themselves and others. The world, including the vast majority of Americans, have made that choice when facing polio, small pox, chicken pox, measles, diphtheria, hepatitis A & B, HPV, tetanus, whooping cough, pneumococcal pneumonia, influenza, rotavirus, mumps, and so on.
In short, if the folks who came before us had not taken advantage of modern medicine back in the day and received vaccinations against all these viruses, a lot of us probably would not have been born. Who knows what healthcare scourge would have overtaken the world?
People shouldn't be required to be vaccinated, but I wonder about those who choose not to when confronted with numbers like 12 out of 13 hospitalizations for COVID-19 are people who are unvaccinated. That is a small sample size, statistically, but is it random? Just coincidental? Especially when you learn that other geographies are seeing similar numbers?
I was a skeptic about the whole COVID-19 thing at first, but not after having a couple of people that I know contract the virus and die, needlessly. People who were healthy, as well as people who had other health vulnerabilities. I decided that if getting a vaccine meant that I might return to a normal life and not have to wear a mask, it is worth a day or two of inconvenience.
Just thinkin'...
