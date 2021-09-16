BLOWING ROCK — Given what we know so far about this pandemic, I am in favor of people getting vaccinated. The data coming out of the scientific community is overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of the vaccines, especially in this most recent reported surge in infections.
The data is pretty compelling: unvaccinated people are 7 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 or one of its variants than unvaccinated people; the unvaccinated are 49 times more likely to require being put on a ventilator than the vaccinated; and unvaccinated are 32 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals, according to data studied by Kings County, Washington. Kings County may be a continent away from Watauga County, North Carolina, but Seattle is thought to be "ground zero" for COVID-19 infections entering the U.S., so they have more data to study than any other jurisdiction.
If the life and death data isn't persuasive enough about the benefits of vaccination, think about the economic impact. HealthSystemTracker.org reports (conservatively, they say) that just in the three months of June, July and August of this year, almost 300,000 hospitalizations were preventable if only the people had been vaccinated. And each hospitalization cost a little more than $20,000, the health care nonprofit reports.
Nationwide, that is a preventable cost of more than $5.7 billion. Whether that money came out of Medicare, some combination of insurance companies, or out of individual patients' and their families' pockets, that is a good chunk of our nation's financial resources that could easily have been spent more productively if only those people would have been vaccinated.
But they weren't, for whatever personal, social, religious, or political reasons.
And that brings us to last week's hardline decision by a majority of the Blowing Rock board of commissioners, their "or else" vote. In my opinion, and I offer it knowing that there are some in town who could care less what I think, it was a vote that unnecessarily caused an abundance of angst and consternation, not just among the town's employees but also among its citizens.
In spite of the overwhelming evidence of the benefits supporting vaccinations, the vote was wrong on so many levels, and not because we are the land of the free and home of the brave with so many individual rights aimed at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Very simply, it was premature. Without any kind of outbreak among Blowing Rock employees or spike in infections, the majority of commissioners panicked and voted without testimony or expert opinion on either side of the issue. There was at least one other way, maybe two, to achieve the same result without drawing a line in the sand with a proposal that wasn't even on the meeting agenda to begin with that night.
So on one, superficial level, the vote was taken and a decision made without the proper amount of vetting, without an adequate amount of professional testimony by qualified health care professionals as well as human resource pros. All we heard before the vote was taken were the mostly inarticulate opinions of five lay people on both sides of the issue.
The Town of Blowing Rock is local government, but hardly the military. Employment by the town is more akin to working for Caterpillar, General Motors, or Tesla than the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marines. There are human resource ("HR") standards and regulations that need to be followed. A town council cannot micromanage town employees and remain oblivious to those standards, regulations and guidelines.
We were pleased during the council's Sept. 14 regular monthly meeting to see a somewhat softer, gentler approach by individual council members, even among the three that voted in the new "or else be terminated" policy.
And Commissioner Albert Yount, one of the dissenting votes on Sept. 7, reminded fellow council members that by North Carolina statute in a council-manager form of government, the power and responsibility for hiring and firing employees is in the hands of the town manager, not the council. If the council doesn't like the way the manager is running things, it reserves the right to fire the manager.
Although Commissioner Sue Sweeting, who initiated the issue last week, seemed to double down on her "or else" posture on Sept. 14, commissioners David Harwood and Doug Matheson expressed a higher level of confidence in Town Manager Shane Fox to dispense the appropriate disciplinary action should the need arise.
But it didn't need to come to this for the council to achieve pretty much the same end: motivating employees to get vaccinated, which helps protect each other as well as the community members they serve. Before the "or else" vote was taken, Fox reported that he was actively working to educate unvaccinated employees and was gaining momentum. Instead of drawing a line in the sand that would lead to termination, why did someone among the commissioners not first propose a mandatory, formal education workshop about the ravages of the virus and how it can be prevented or the impact diminisheed?
And then there is the potential for a mandatory testing solution.
In a perfect world, we would test every employee every week for COVID-19 but maybe that is logistically challenging. Since there is such a low probability that the already vaccinated will test positive, be hospitalized, or die, then require only the unvaccinated employees to be tested each week. Sure, we hate to single them out as a different group of people but, really, in this case they are singling themselves out.
Whether you test all or only the unvaccinated, if an employee tests negative, send them on to work. If they test positive, send them home to self-quarantine, unpaid or to use their vacation time, if they choose.
At no point do the words, "lose your job" or "be terminated" enter the conversation. It probably wouldn't take too many unpaid quarantines before the employee rethinks his or her position about vaccinations or seeks employment elsewhere.
When, as a photographer, before I entered Hard Rock Stadium in Miami or Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to shoot App State football games, I had to show proof that I had been vaccinated in order to enter the facility. But I wasn't employed by the University of Miami Athletics or the Charlotte Sports Foundation. They issued me a license or permit to cover the games and one of their requirements for receiving a license was vaccination. My employer, the newspaper, had a choice to send someone else who is vaccinated if I could not show that required vaccination card.
After flying commercial to and from Miami, I can readily see why some airlines are talking about requiring travelers to show their vaccination card before being allowed to board an aircraft or even to enter an airport. But I am not working for American Airlines nor Charlotte Douglas Airport. They are permitting me to use their services. Whether or not they require their employees to be vaccinated, tested or else terminated is their HR concern. If I want to use their services, they can set the rules for me to do so. Otherwise, I can drive to my destination.
What consumer services to use is my choice, not typically regulated by HR standards.
Come to think of it, I hope that American, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and the other carriers do require proof of vaccination. That way, maybe on my next travel assignment the unvaccinated will not be flying — and I'll have room to stretch my legs in the sardine cans they call airliners (figuratively speaking, of course).
