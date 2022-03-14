BLOWING ROCK — A five-day, mini-vacation to New York City last week was fun, but exhausting. The term, “pounding the pavement” normally refers to some kind of sales effort but, in this case, it was the preferred way to get around during most of our visit to The Big Apple.
I think I nearly broke the bank of my Garmin smartwatch as it counted 17,000, 19,000, even more than 20,000 steps per day. After a week on hard asphalt pavement, cement sidewalks, and steel grates over subways, I needed hours of soft tissue therapy on Monday before my choice of chiropractors, Dr. Brad Batchelor in Boone, could get things straightened out in my aging spine and joints. He used K-Laser technology, the same stuff used by all NFL teams to speed healing. He used computerized, Pulstar spinal adjustment technology developed and adapted from technology used to guide SpaceX rockets. Then he used lumbar distraction to improve my spinal biomechanics. After about 90 minutes, I walked out a new man.
The steps we chose to take during the week in New York, of course, led to fun and inspiration. First there was an exploratory trek to Columbus Circle and lunch looking out over the entire southern edge of Central Park with the Upper East Side in the distance. Then even more of an adventure, winding our way through Central Park’s presumed “shortcuts” that probably added an extra mile.
It was interesting, though, seeing the sights and sounds — and people — and wondering which is bigger, the Cone Manor Estate with its 26 miles of carriage trails or New York’s central attraction for residents and visitors alike. Answer: No contest. Central Park is about 843 acres while Cone Manor Estate is listed at 3,500 acres.
Angling northeast through the park, we eventually reached Fifth Avenue and headed north, with the park on the west side and among the world’s most expensive residences on the east side. They are the homes of billionaires, the mega-rich. Up the street, that penthouse patio with the trees is where Jackie Kennedy Onassis once lived.
The walkway on the west side of Fifth Avenue was uneven, a mixture of cobblestones and pavers settled into the earth below or pushed upward by trees spreading their tentacles of roots over time.
Eventually reaching our destination, for the next three hours we gazed in wonder and awe inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art, filled with art and artifacts from all over the world. There were statues and tombs and trinkets from ancient Egypt, almost 5,000 years old. And, we learned, a lot of the “finds” had been excavated by U.S.-based archaeologists and transported to The Met before Egypt realized that it was losing so many of its antiquities to foreign interests — and finally put a stop to it. From then on, where American or European money was used to finance an archaeological dig there was at least a 50-50 split of the loot!
Wandering through the exhibits and collections in The Met reinforced my appreciation for the work being done by professional curators and preservationists at all museums, but particularly by our own local folks at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. Maybe BRAHM is not on as grand of a scale as The Met, but the attention to detail and the presentation of the artists’ and artisans’ works are on par with the best in the world.
For anyone interested in music, The Met has a special section with Stradivari violins made in the 1600s; an original “grand piano,” a tiny little thing with wooden keys manufactured by Bartolomeo Cristofori in 1720; and an Italian spinet from even earlier, 1540. There are instruments — strings, percussion, horns — of all sizes, shapes and descriptions, from all over the world, seemingly since the dawn of human civilization. We would probably need at least one lifetime to sample all the sounds and different melodies they produce.
Remember that tiny photograph of a painting in your American history books, the one of George Washington leading his men across the Delaware River to attack the Hessians at Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Day in 1776? Well, it turns out that the iconic 1851 painting by Emanuel Leutze is a 12-foot tall, 21-foot-wide masterpiece that consumes a whole gallery wall at The Met. In a word, it is breathtaking both in size and visual impact.
Taking the Whitehall-Broadway Local subway from Times Square to its endpoint at Battery Park is just the beginning of more walking if headed to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island museums. Although both exhibitions are impressive and important to understanding parts of our nation’s history, I am likely to pass on them next time if the weather is cold, wet and windy, as it was during our visit.
Yes, it started snowing while at the Statue of Liberty and even though our teeth were chattering a million times a minute, our tour guide showed no mercy. He had bunches of historical tidbits and other information to share with us as we walked around the base of the neoclassical sculpture sitting in the middle of New York Harbor — and he wanted to give us full value for the price of admission, weather be damned!
The Ellis Island Museum is fascinating in that it remembers not just the 12 million immigrants who passed through its doors but serves as a history of immigration in the U.S., in all places and from all directions, from Europe, from China, from Mexico, from Canada, the slave trade, and even a lot about the people being displaced, the Native Americans.
And there are tidbits of information gleaned from mementos of the past. Some 14,000 inspectors processed the immigrants and recorded information about each one, individually, in the early 1900s. I saw one typed registration card documenting that a young woman from Syria in 1918 had been detained because she arrived unescorted by a man, presumably a husband or father. It was not clear whether the detention had protective objectives for the health and wellbeing of the woman, who the card said, “… she claims to be 21 years of age but she looks like she is 32.” Other concerns in those days we read about implied that an unescorted woman might be a prostitute.
The ferry rides from Battery Park to Liberty Island and Ellis Island and back were short trips, although given the dense fog enshrouding the landmarks there was plenty of thanks to go around for pilots who knew where they were going. And not once as we crossed the Hudson River did we hear anyone ask, “Are we going to see where Sully landed the airliner?”
Statue of Liberty snow, it turns out, is a lot like Blowing Rock snow when it accumulates: slick. On painted gangplanks and walkways to and from the ferries, we saw plenty of people slipping and catching themselves on nearby railings.
Of course, our trip to NYC included a couple of Broadway shows. A few of our preferred shows were out on tour or had not yet reopened. Others that we might have wanted to see were scheduled to open in the coming weeks.
And yet, the high energy “Tina” and Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite,” starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker playing all six primary roles did not disappoint and both productions received rousing ovations from the full house crowds.
When we first booked our tickets a couple of months earlier, seeing Hugh Jackman’s revival of “The Music Man” was of interest since it was opening on the night we arrived, but all shows for the week were already sold out.
Our consolation prize was that “The Music Man” was playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, just across 7th Avenue from The Michelangelo Hotel at which we were staying. Our room looked directly down on the theatre entrance where each matinee and evening performance the paparazzi and excited patrons congregated to greet Jackman and the other actors either entering or exiting the theatre. Looking quite dapper, Jackman patiently signed autographs and posed for several selfies with his admiring public.
One thing very interesting about New York City compared to Blowing Rock: We didn’t hear a single complaint about the tourists (like us). We didn’t speak with everybody in Manhattan, of course, but even the upper crust taxpayers on 5th Avenue and the Upper East Side didn’t seem to mind shelling out a few extra ducats to contribute to the infrastructure in tourist-driven Times Square, Herald Square, and on down near the gateway of the masses, Penn Station.
Of course, the folks in the hospitality industry — lodging and restaurants — went out of their way to help us in any way they could, but from coffee baristas to policemen to subway cashiers to the “Masks Required” sign holders in the theatres, New York was a welcoming place.
In many respects, much of Manhattan is a great big shopping mall, with just about every brand name and logo in the world on display. There were a few high-definition video boards that undoubtedly cost a pretty penny to operate day and night, just in the utility bills.
There were some memorable places and experiences to call out. On the terrific side was Junior’s Restaurant on 45th Street, in the Theatre District. The menu seemed to have everything under the sun, the food was outstanding and plentiful, and the service was second to none. If you go, ask for Lauren or Manny as your servers. Lauren said she lived in Queens but had been working at Junior’s in some capacity for 16 years, since she was 12 years old. Her experience showed as she anticipated needs without hovering, always with a smile and often a suggestion.
Mimi’s Restaurant & Piano Bar is a comfortable Italian dining experience with mostly show tunes being played, live, by an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Sometimes the patrons sing along. It was one of my favorite haunts more than 30 years ago when I lived in New York during a different life and hasn’t lost its special panache.
I also had a chance to visit the mothership of consumer electronics stores, too. B&H Photography Video and Computers, with every brand imaginable and every kind of technology, from a wide range of mirrorless cameras to laptops to drones and much, much more. Some brands of photographic equipment they carried I thought had gone out of business a long time ago!
What struck me most about B&H, though, was the customer service. Even when you told one of the many sales associates that you were from out of town and couldn’t buy anything that day, they eagerly answered your questions and reveled in what your interests are.
In short, they carried on conversations, getting to know their customers. In the laptop area, a big swarthy fellow named, “Luis,” was an intimidating presence at first but proved extremely knowledgeable about the merchandise and wonderful to speak with and offered multiple suggestions for solving technology-related problems.
The only real negative experience the whole trip was at LaGuardia Airport, as we were leaving. It nonetheless offers a valuable lesson.
Every time I have been through LGA in the last 50 years they seem to have extensive construction going on. Though posing some inconveniences, that wasn’t the problem. Instead, in the space of just one hour before our flight was scheduled to leave, Delta Airlines changed our departure gate four times, using two different terminals.
As if we hadn’t done enough walking the previous three days, this exercise was like a movie’s comedic bad experience — except that it wasn’t funny. It was happening to us.
In one instance, we noticed that “Charlotte” was no longer on the departure sign for the gate, so we asked and were told that the gate had been changed (again), that we had to go to a special door near one of the gates WAY back closer to the front of Terminal D and we could catch a shuttle to Terminal C.
So, we trudged back to the front, caught the shuttle, and then had to traverse Terminal C to its farthest point somewhere in oblivion — only to find out that during our shuttle there had been another gate change for our flight — back to a gate in the far reaches of Terminal D.
When we finally got on our airplane (not surprisingly, about 45 minutes late), we were sitting near the front watching all the other passengers coming onboard. Toward the end of the line, a couple of women were obviously struggling, with pained looks on their faces.
Asked if they got caught in all of the gate changes was like opening the floodgates of exasperation. One said, “I am sweating in places I didn’t know existed!” The other spoke with an air of finality: “Delta Airlines needs to learn about putting the customer back into ‘customer service.’”
Despite the travails of travel, it was a wonderful trip with lots to learn and appreciate. I couldn’t help but think a few times how lucky we are to be in this country, instead of in Ukraine right now.
