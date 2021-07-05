BLOWING ROCK —It has been a couple of weeks since the June 8 meeting of Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners. It was a meeting of town council that can only be described as a travesty in municipal governance. Six and a half hours long, with four public hearings, the longest of which ended in no decision, another that was rushed, one that didn’t even get started, and one that took almost two hours when 30 minutes should have sufficed.
Without reliving the entire mess of a meeting, there are some instructive questions to consider:
1. If a meeting starts at 6 p.m. and a public hearing goes past 10 p.m. or doesn’t even start until after 10 p.m., is it really a public hearing? How much of the public is still engaged? How many who started the meeting have gone to sleep, literally or figuratively?
2. Is a town council meeting the proper forum for uninformed political grandstanding? After almost four years on the job and voting to approve at least two previous town budgets, should a commissioner understand the sources of town revenue?
3. Is a town council meeting the proper forum for baiting audience members to respond at inappropriate times? Is a town council meeting the proper forum for a commissioner to regurgitate an old, even nonsensical solution to a long-festering problem while uttering false statements of fact?
4. How respectful is it for one or more commissioners to disrupt a public hearing, dragging it out so that various attending constituents are either unfairly delayed in their being heard — or waiting all that time and not being heard at all?
Undergrounding Utilities
By now, everyone in town is probably aware of the upcoming project that will tear up Main Street (and maybe some ancillary streets) to replace the long past aging water and sewer lines. This is a can that has been kicked down the road for far too many years. No one likes disruptions, but sometimes they are necessary.
We understand that the town’s powers that be are looking at the potential for undergrounding utilities while Main Street is torn up. Kudos to them for at least thinking about it, but let’s get this done, somehow, some way. As Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin said recently, “This is one of those 50-year windows of opportunity. Will anyone really want to tear up Main Street again, any time soon? Instead of saying why it can't be done, let's focus on how it can be done.”
Roger Brooks, the consultant hired by the Blowing Rock TDA to assess tourism in Blowing Rock and how it can be “sustainable tourism” recognized the stark eyesore of overhead wires and highlighted the problem during his July 1 presentation at the American Legion Building. He suggested that there are grants and low interest financing available for such projects, and that the cost of the business owners’ hookups can be financed through low interest or no-interest financing.
Let’s get this done before we are the only mountain town in western North Carolina left living in the proverbial Stone Age. There are many aspects of Blowing Rock that are charming and quaint because they are old. Overhead wires are not one of them.
Parking at the Mole Hill
During his presentation on July 1, Brooks had a lot of nice things to say about Blowing Rock. He remarked that almost every city or town in the United States would like to have our combination of assets: elevation, Blue Ridge Parkway, Memorial Park, and phenomenal views, to name a few. He stated that we do not have an over-tourism problem, but we do have (surprise! surprise!) a parking problem.
In fact, Brooks even went so far as to quantify it, pointing out the number of public parking spaces in town, then estimating the number of employees serving the many businesses in town, each driving their own cars to work. After the employees all find a place to park on any given day, there are only about 114 spaces left for tourists or residents coming to downtown to shop, eat, conduct business, or play. He conservatively estimates that we need twice as many public spaces than we currently have.
I have been critical of the town council’s decision to buy the property across Valley Boulevard from Food Lion that is affectionately called “The Mole Hill.” For $442,000, the Town of Blowing Rock purchased what amounts to a lot of fill dirt over and around a giant boulder from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Council members postulate that it can be used as a parking lot, estimating that somewhere around 50 parking spaces would be created. That would also require paving, probably some curb and gutter, and building a staircase down the severe slope on the backside of the lot, to Main Street. At easily more than half a million dollars when all is said and done, those are pretty expensive parking spaces while only scratching the surface of the identified need.
Brooks has another idea for that lot and although substantially more expensive, it makes a lot of sense. Since, in its infinite wisdom, the board of commissioners have already made an outsized investment in purchasing the property, let's go the full monty, so to speak. Take the entire lot down to Main Street level — yes, grind down the big granite boulder — and build a three-, four-, or five-story parking deck there.
“It would be enough for about 400 cars. Offer free parking there, with regular shuttle service to downtown. Then make your downtown spaces paid parking, using today’s digital technology. Price it at, say, a dollar per hour for the first three hours and they get a fourth hour free. Most, if not all of your employees will utilize the free parking and shuttle. And your visitors won’t mind paying for the convenience of parking downtown,” Brooks said. “The Blowing Rock experience is worth those few dollars.”
When asked about the cost of a 400-car parking structure, Brooks suggested that grants are out there, including from a federal transportation agency, such as the Surface Transportation Program. A regular shuttle service can be funded at least in part by the sale of digital advertising and other potential signage on the shuttle vehicles.
Thinking outside the box? Yes. Doable? Probably. Instead of a half-assed, expensive solution for very little benefit, let’s think about the Full Monty approach to addressing a long-festering problem —perhaps much more efficiently in the larger scheme of things.
