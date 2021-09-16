BOONE — A man from Sugar Grove has been arrested on four charges relating to child pornography.
Luis Eduardo Nunez, 25, of 4221 Bethel Road, was arrested by Boone Police on Aug. 31 and charged with four counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.
According to the warrants for his arrest, Nunez allegedly distributed three images and an approximately 45 second video showing underage females participating in sexual activities between May 10 and 12. The warrants note that two of the images and the video were sent to an undercover agent from Homeland Security Investigations and the other image was sent to a detective from the Boone Police Department.
The unknown females ranged in estimated age from 5 to 14 years old, according to the warrants for Nunez’s arrest.
After being taken into custody by the BPD, Nunez was issued a $200,000 secured bond and a court date for Monday, Sept. 13. Garland Baker was appointed to represent Nunez in court.
