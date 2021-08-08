BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet in Blowing Rock.
Their hair still had a windswept look when Cynthia and Alex Smith sat down at the coffee bar at Sunny Rock restaurant for lunch. That's because they have been cruising down the Blue Ridge Parkway from its northern entrance in the Shenandoah National Park, headed for its southern terminus near Cherokee, N.C., and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Currently living in upstate New York, near Albany, where they are retired schoolteachers, Alex said, "We have always wanted to do this trip and we are doing it in our Ford Mustang convertible. So many people have said how beautiful this drive is, and it is not disappointing us a bit. Certainly, you can't be in a hurry.
"I think the danger for most people is not being aware of the subtleties, the detail of your surroundings as you drive along," said Cynthia. "The best way to do that is to stop frequently at the overlooks and take in what is special about each one. Driving through a forest can all begin to look the same, if you aren't careful, so it might become rather boring. My suggestion is 'don't have an agenda.'
Alex said that they had seen some really interesting things with this approach, and taking their time.
"We don't have a timetable. We approached this trip not knowing whether it was going to take three days or three week or three months," said Alex.
Blowing Rock, it turns out, has been one of the specific destinations for which they had planned all along to stop.
"Some friends of ours were here about three years ago and raved about this small town, right off the Parkway and kind of on the slopes of Grandfather Mountain," Cynthia said. "It certainly is cute. Memorial Park is spectacular. I shared some pictures I took of the playground with our grandsons and they texted back almost immediately, 'We'll be right there!' I loved sitting outside of the Blowing Rock Market to cool off with a soft drink. And then we discovered the best ice cream at a little shop called, 'Blue Deer.'
"Tomorrow we are going for a walk around Bass Lake and up what I understand are old carriage trails," said Cynthia. "Then we are going out to the Blowing Rock horse show. I promised a friend of mine's daughter that I would take some pictures of the horses if we got here during the show. She is budding equestrienne! There is so much to do in this area and I can see why our friends thought we might enjoy visiting. The only thing that I have wondered about is why there are so many utility lines on Main Street, but overall I am so glad we stopped for a couple of days in Blowing Rock."
Alex said that they have no plans for another multi-day stay — but they haven't ruled anything out — as they continue their Parkway journey south.
"Both of us like to play Blackjack," Alex said. "So we might see what our luck has in store for us in Cherokee, at the Harrah's casino. Depending on how that goes, we might stay a couple of days there before going into the Great Smoky Mountains."
Asked whether they would return to upstate New York via the Parkway, Cynthia said, "Oh, I doubt it. We might drive to the coast and up U.S. 1. When I was a little kid, I put that on my bucket list — which of course was before the term bucket list had even been invented!"
