BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet in downtown Blowing Rock, along Main Street.
Spotting former Watauga High School student-athlete Brooke Byrd and her mother, Leigh Ann Byrd, sitting in front of Blowing Rock Market, we wandered over to say “hi” and see what they have been up to. We got that, and more.
Brooke is now a freshman at Appalachian State University, taking a heavy academic workload as she prepares for a career in nursing. The former volleyball, basketball and track standout at Watauga, she has given all of that up to focus on academics.
“I am loving school at App State,” said Brooke, “and that is about all I have time for. I’m taking about 16 hours, five classes and a lab. I am following in my mom’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the healthcare industry.
“I am still working out, but I study all the time,” she said. “But I make time to hang out with my friends, as well (boyfriend) Anderson (Castle). I watch a lot of football and basketball games on the TV."
Brooke hopes to be one of 45 students admitted to the nursing program next fall, out of approximately 200 applicants, she said. In advance of that, she starts the Certified Nursing Aide Level I certification course at Caldwell Community College this spring.
“The App State nursing department told Brooke that she needed to get an ‘A’ in chemistry,” said Leigh Ann. “Well, the first one is down, Chemistry II to go.” (she said, with a big smile)
In addition to being Brooke's mom, Leigh Ann Byrd serves as chief operating officer of the fast-growing High Country Community Health. In 2020, HCCH moved into new offices where Boone Heights Drive dead-ends into State Farm Road.
In speaking of the recent changes, Byrd said, “It’s been really, really busy. I love the new facilities. It is a big building. We are excited about moving our Watauga dental practice to 108 Doctors Drive, our old company headquarters. That building is being up-fitted for the dental practice now. Of course, due to COVID-19, we have seen lots of changes. But our teams work so well together, getting shots in arms and making sure everyone is safe.”
Asked whether she is able to keep chief executive officer Alice Salthouse in line, she deadpanned, “That’s an impossible task!"
She immediately turned serious.
“Alice is such a visionary," Byrd said. "She is constantly looking for ways to increase access to high quality health care for people who don’t have it. Alice truly has a servant’s heart.”
The Unexpected
The Byrds were joined on that afternoon by Bob and Bridget Joyce, Leighann’s in-laws, from Sanford, North Carolina. Bridget recently retired from teaching, primarily because she found the remote or virtual learning methods required by the pandemic to be ineffective and, for her, frustrating.
“Nothing replaces the in-person relationship between teacher and student,” she said. And with a nod to her sister-in-law, Leigh Ann, she added, “And that is the same as the relationship between doctor and patient.”
Byrd replied, “You’re right. Tele-health is great, can only take you so far. You listen to a patient’s heart. You can’t see, truthfully, how they feel.”
“Maybe one of these days there will be something on your phone that you can put on your finger to give the doctor all of your vitals,” said Bob Joyce, “but we are not there yet.
The other surprise in this random "Streetwise" encounter was talking with Bob Joyce, who is senior director for Business Retention and Expansion for Lee County's Economic Development department.
“It is a combination of a government position with the chamber of commerce,” said Joyce. “About five years ago we combined the chamber and our government funded economic development effort. So now we are a public-private partnership and have been really, really successful.”
Joyce explained that combining the government funded effort and the chamber has been far more effective than having two separate entities.
“I ran the chamber of commerce for seven years,” Joyce said. “We had two people and a half-time person. The economic development program had two people. When we combined, we also raised some private dollars. So we had public money and private dollars raised separately.
“We now have eight people in the combined program,” said Joyce, “and I will tell you that having boots on the ground — people — and their specific job is economic development. I can tell you that we have recruited 17 businesses, increased our tax base by more than $2 billion and added 1,500 new jobs for the whole county. That includes five pharmaceutical companies, a genetics company, an immune therapy company and a company that makes lightweight aluminum parts for electric vehicles, for starters. We have recruited some stellar companies to our community. That is pretty good for a population of about 30,000 people.
“Of course,” he added, “we are pretty close to Raleigh airport, NC State, and the Research Triangle Park. You could say that we are blessed by geography. One thing we don’t have is the tourism that you have here in Blowing Rock.”
Life in Blowing Rock and the High Country has not gone unnoticed by this master of economic development.
“What you have here in Blowing Rock,” said Joyce, “is unparalleled quality of life. We also have a little house in Sparta, in Allegheny County, so we come up here a lot. With broadband, the mountains of North Carolina really have a great opportunity to recruit businesses. You know, in Allegheny County, we have better, faster Internet than we have down in Sanford.”
