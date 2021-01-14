BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.
Born in Georgia, but growing up in the Gastonia area after her parents moved there when she was but four years old, Karen Jenkins and her party of seven family members and friends had snow on their minds.
“The weather, and to try out my new four-wheel drive truck,” Jenkins said when asked what brought group to Blowing Rock on a sunny, but crisp Saturday in the High Country, with temperatures in the mid-20s.
“We love snow,” she said, “and we got a little bit in Gastonia with this storm, but it wasn’t even an inch, so we decided to come up to Blowing Rock for a few days. We love it up here. The scenery and the atmosphere are just so great.”
The Jenkins group’s foray into winter sports may not qualify them for the X Games, but they are tried and true, proven fun.
“We like to go snow tubing and sledding,” she said. “We usually go to a place that offers it”
Jenkins shared that on this particular trip they are staying at the Holiday Inn Express, out on Valley Boulevard, but on other trips they will “get a couple of families together and rent a cabin with something like a pool table or other features that you don’t necessarily find in a hotel.”
Jenkins said that she is a contracted courier driver or what some would call a delivery driver down in the Gastonia area, self-employed.
“The company that I usually run for,” she said, when asked how the pandemic pushing people toward online shopping has impacted her business, “they have been down and up, up and down., but for couriers who focus more on the shopping segment, it has been pretty good.
“We come up to Blowing Rock at least once a year,” Jenkins said, “but some of our drivers actually have routes that bring them up here much more frequently. Sometimes we have specials that come up this way, as well as to Mountain City, Tenn.”
While Jenkins admitted that they haven’t come up to Blowing Rock during the summer time, they have kayaking on their minds as an adventure sport to try.
