BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet in downtown Blowing Rock.
He came through the front door of Bald Guy Brew in Blowing Rock as if his pants were on fire and he had to find a bucket of water in which to sit. Charles Smith of Nashville almost knocked down two other people before ramming into a reporter who, luckily, already had a firm grip on his camera.
Looking out onto the street, up and down both sidewalks, Smith turned and said, "Darn. I just met and talked briefly with this terrific young woman and I forgot to get even her name!"
He appeared to be about 26 years old, so in his prime for meeting members of the opposite sex to which he took a fancy.
Asked what he did know about this mystery woman, he said, "Well, I think she said she was visiting this area from Boston and I think I understood her to say that she was going to be a senior in marketing at Stanford University, in California. Maybe it was Scripps College and she is going to Stanford for a graduate degree. Oh, I don't know...."
Smith said he was an engineer for a utility company in Tennessee, but was hoping to get on with a company in sports management.
"Do you know Appalachian State?" he asked. "The Tennessee Titans now have a couple of athletes on their roster from App State. Darrynton Evans was, I think, a real steal in the NFL Draft back in 2020. He got hurt in preseason training and never really got back into form last year, but I saw some of the video of him when he was in college and that kid is fast. I loved his 100-yard kickoff return at Penn State. I really hope he can stay healthy this year because it will be good to see what we have in him."
Apparently, Evans was not the only App State football alum that Smith had high regards for.
"We also have Kendall Lamm, a tackle. I know he had some good seasons at the collegiate level," Smith said, "but his years in Houston and Cleveland were sort of spotty. I hope he does well, too, because we need to do a better job protecting Ryan Tannehill and opening holes for Derrick Henry to run through!"
Asked who his favorite Titans player is, Smith didn't miss a beat.
"Well, most people would say Derrick Henry or Ryan Tannehill, because those are the obvious stars," Smith said. "Not me. I like Anthony Firkser, a little known tight end who should see more playing time with Jonnu Smith gone. Firkser is tough and talented."
When he is not watching Tennessee Titans football games, Smith said he likes to run 10k races.
"I go all over the place to run. It is fun to see new places and meet new people."
Asked what brought him to Blowing Rock, Smith said, "Well, I really didn't know much about this town. I have a friend who was exhibiting at an art gallery in Asheville, so I went there. Then one night I was at this bar downtown called the Asheville Yacht Club. I was talking to this chap about something and all of a sudden, out of the blue, he asked me if I had ever heard of Blowing Rock. I replied 'no', but then, 'Why should I?' Then he proceeded to tell me about all the restaurants, Main Street, the hiking trails, Grandfather Mountain, and all of the wonderful things around here that there are to see and do.
"Visiting here has more than lived up to his description. It is hard to pick among a few restaurants as my favorite, though. I have only been to Bistro Roca, Town Tavern, and Sunny Rock but like them all for different reasons. Sunny Rock, because of the horseshoe counter in the middle is a great place for breakfast. Town Tavern I have been to twice, once for dinner and once for lunch. I really like their fish and chips and the sports bar atmosphere. And then, Bistro Roca. Good pizza, but I really like the steak I had there, too. And the dog bar is so much fun. Never seen anything like it."
Smith said he was going to be in town for a couple of more days before heading back to Nashville. With the energy he brings, you may run into him — or vice-versa!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.