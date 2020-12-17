BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.
To spend a little more than three hours each way to spend the day in Blowing Rock, well, that probably means you are excited about your destination.
“We love Blowing Rock,” Amanda Stone told “Streetwise” on Sat., Dec. 12, while standing on the sidewalk in front of Rumple House on Main Street.
“The beauty, the mountains,” Stone said in explaining the visit to Blowing Rock a couple of weekends before Christmas. “We live in a small town, too, but we wanted to come up here and see and experience something different.”
With her daughter, Hanna Stone, smiling beside her, Amanda said this was not their first time coming to Blowing Rock — nor would it be their last.
Both women are from Lillington, N.C., population estimated in 2018 to be 3,604, and the county seat of Harnett County. The town is approximately halfway between Raleigh to the north and Fayetteville to the south and named after a Patriot officer in the American Revolutionary War. John Alexander Lillington served as a brigadier general in the state militia. The town limits straddle the Cape Fear River.
“There isn’t a lot to do in Lillington,” Amanda Stone said. She works in insurance and billing for a neurologist and pain management practice. “We have seen a little spike in COVID in our area, so the doctors are taking a lot of precautions as they see patients.”
Mention Edgar Allen Poe and Hanna Stone’s face might light up with a smile. She is on the staff of Raven Rock State Park.
“I am the first person people see when they come to our park office,” Hanna said. “The primary attraction is the Raven Rock, right beside the Cape Fear River.”
Asked whether the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe ever visits Raven Rock State Park, Hanna laughed and said, “No, not that I am aware of, but there are a lot of ravens that gather there. It is really a beautiful park, a little unusual. It has some elevation to it — not what you would call mountains, but hilly.”
Raven Rock State Park is comprised of more than 4,600 acres of land, offering areas for picnicking, canoeing, and camping.
“We have people come from all over, from western North Carolina, from further south, even from New York,” said Hanna.
One of Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous literary works is a poem, “The Raven.” The author lived from 1809-1849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.