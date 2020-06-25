Steve Kincaid

Steven Mackie Kincaid of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away on June 20, 2020 at MD Anderson Medical Center in Houston, Texas where he had been undergoing cancer treatment.
His passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of the many who loved him, and for all the organizations with which he was involved.
Along with his parents, J. Wade Kincaid and Mary Sue Kincaid, Steve is preceded in death by brothers James, and JW; as well as sisters, Jeanette Smith and Jeanelda Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim; and daughter, Amanda Lynn Kincaid of Blowing Rock, N.C., and son, George Ira Kincaid and wife, Jessica Faye of Denver, CO; and grandchildren, Luella Birch Kincaid and Colette Moss Kincaid of Denver, CO. Surviving siblings are Joe Kincaid of Hudson, and Dennis Kincaid of Hickory, Susan Laney of Hickory, Rebecca Adderholdt of Lenoir, and Kathy McAteer of Lenoir, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Born on October 10, 1948 to J. Wade and Mary Sue Kincaid, Steve grew up in Caldwell County, the 9th of 10 children. He attended First Baptist Church in Hudson, NC and graduated from Hudson High School in 1966. Steves formal education continued at Appalachian State University where he studied business and earned a bachelors degree in business administration. Following school Steve and his high school sweetheart Lynn Lefever married and started a family, raising his beloved daughter Amanda and son, George in Lenoir, N.C. In 1992 Steve married the love of his life, Kimberlin McNair, and made their home in Blowing Rock, N.C., specifically to be more involved in Amanda and Georges lives (who were living with their mother in Boone). Steve and Kim became loyal and active members of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, and Kim quickly embraced Amanda and George as her own.
As a businessman he was known for his selfless leadership, his inclusion of every individual, his integrity, sense of humor, and ability to rally the troops when there was hard work to do. He began his lifelong career in the furniture industry sweeping floors and loading lumber at Kincaid Furniture Company, the family business begun by his father and grandfather in 1946. Steve formally joined the company in 1970 and rose through the ranks to become president in 1983. He led the company in that role until 2015. As the company grew under his leadership Steve navigated the organization through several significant milestones including the transition to a public company and acquisition by La-Z-Boy Incorporated. Steves role within La-Z-Boy would ultimately expand to include responsibility for all the companys wood furniture divisions eventually becoming President, La-Z-Boy Casegoods, and Senior Vice President La-Z-Boy Incorporated.
He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the furniture industry offering his time, energy, and passion to make it better for everyone from the consumer to the retailer, and especially for the craftsmen and craftswomen who make it all possible. During his career, Steve served as president and as board member of the American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) and the American Furniture Hall of Fame Foundation and led the creation of the High Point Market Authority and served as its first chairman. He also served on the boards of the American Furniture Foundation, the International Woodworking Fair, and the International Home Furnishings Center Advisory Board. Steve was inducted into the American Furniture Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also a recipient of the prestigious City of Hope Spirit of Life Award in 2001, as well as the Central Carolina Bank Golden Apple Award. While his business accomplishments were numerous and significant, he will be most remembered for his genuine concern for all people and especially those he worked with.
Sincerely committed to improving the communities where he lived and worked, Steve was involved in the leadership of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute (CCC&TI), Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Caldwell Memorial Hospital Foundation, Wachovia Bank, Communities In Schools of Caldwell County, Childrens Home Society of North Carolina, and Appalachian State University School of Technology and Design. He also served in the N.C. National Guard. Steve officially retired from La-Z-Boy, Inc. earlier this year and was looking forward to spending a lot more time on the golf course and with his growing family.
A devoted family man, he was extremely proud of the accomplishments of Amanda and George; and thrilled to welcome Jessica Faye Garfin into the family as Georges wife and even more excited to become Papa to his granddaughters Luella and Colette. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being with his family and extended family prioritizing time for beach trips, golf outings, and family gatherings were common events to celebrate those close connections. Above all, he was a committed husband who deeply loved his wife and often remarked about how fortunate he was to have her.
A life-long golfer, he never met a putter he didnt like (unless it was the one currently in his bag!). He thoroughly enjoyed everything about the game, the competition, its history, the outdoor aspect of it, and most of all the camaraderie and time shared with his playing partners. He was especially relieved when Kim came to love the game as well. One of his greatest joys was to spend time traveling and playing golf with Kim. Steves gracious and generous personality endeared him to all who knew him. A consummate gentleman, with a quick wit, easy laugh, and positive outlook, he will be sorely missed but long remembered.
Because of the challenging health issues surrounding our current times, the family has regrettably chosen to forgo a public service of remembrance. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Condolences may be shared through Evans Funeral Service of Lenoir (www.evansfuneralservice.com) or can be directed to Max Dyer at the Hudson office of La-Z-Boy, Inc. at PO Box 605 Hudson, NC 28638. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to any of the following organizations that were near and dear to Steves heart:
Childrens Home Society of North Carolina PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC 27415
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church PO Box 393 Blowing Rock, NC 28605
Communities In Schools of Caldwell County PO Box 959 Lenoir, NC 28645
Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Kincaid family.
