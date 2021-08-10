BLOWING ROCK — Given the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks within Watauga County, the "State of the Town" presentation to be hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce with comments from the Town of Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has been postponed to a yet to be determined date and time. The event had originally been scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin said, "We found that the COVID-19 count in Watauga County has increased dramatically, recently. The hospitalizations, in particular, have gone up considerably. We also understand that the Blowing Rock town council will at least consider an indoor mask mandate in public buildings at its regularly scheduled meeting, on August 10. The presenting groups, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Town of Blowing, and Blowing Rock TDA agreed that a dense indoor event is not in the best interest of our community right now. More information about the postponed event will be released soon.."
