BLOWING ROCK — It was the last agenda item, but perhaps the most impactful during the August 10 regular meeting of Blowing Rock's town council. Given the recent spike in COVID-19 infections — and hospitalizations — in Watauga County the past few weeks, the decision was all but expected: the Town of Blowing Rock has reinstituted a "State of Emergency."
Town manager Shane Fox explained at the outset of the discussion that the first step, if anything was to be done, was for the board of commissioners to declare a state of emergency. "The original SOE expired in June. So to issue any mandates now, you need to declare another one," he said.
In summary, the new mandates are:
- Masks are mandatory indoors in all town-owned buildings, both by employees and visitors. The only exception for employees is when they are isolated in their own offices.
- Masks are highly recommended within the town limits, but each business retains the right to establish its own requirements.
- Town employees are going to be rewarded for having been vaccinated. Those who have already been vaccinated will receive their choice of $150 cash or three days of paid leave. Those who have not been vaccinated but wish to participate in the same incentive must have [a] received their first shot by August 24 and [b] will receive the same choice of incentives as above once they show proof of their full vaccination to human resources.
The motion passed, 4-1, with Virginia Powell the lone naysayer. "This is premature," she said, citing that the action was coming before decisions by Watauga County and the State of North Carolina.
Coffee to go?
A special use permit public hearing for a proposed drive-through coffee shop wallowed in micro-management by at least two commissioners for approximately 90 minutes before passing, 4-1, with commissioner Albert Yount the sole naysayer. The coffee shop is planned for the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Sunset Drive on the property that was once home, successively, to a car lot, the rental of mopeds, and a psychic. It is currently vacant except for a small building in the back of the lot that will be removed.
After commissioners Virginia Powell and Sue Sweeting received an intensive education in storm water management techniques as town engineer Doug Chapman, planning director Kevin Rothrock, and the applicant representatives from Viking Properties patiently explained the minimal impact of the proposed development vs. what is present today, they eventually voted in favor of the SUP application.
Commissioner David Harwood queried the group on traffic flow and the adequacy of parking spaces. but also wondered if there were contingency plans should the line for coffee back up into the Valley Boulevard roadway. In moving to approve the application, in addition to the planning board recommendations for certain waivers relating to storm water rentention, Sweeting added that if the line of customers waiting to be served backs up into Valley Boulevard, or gets "stacked," then the applicant would be deemed in violation of their special use permit.
Reached after the meeting, Town Manager Shane Fox explained that if such a violation of the SUP were to occur, Planning Director Kevin Rothrock would review any complaint and, where appropriate, give the operators of the business 30 days to take the necessary steps to correct the problem.
Other business
- Speakers from public included Tim Gupton, representing the Blowing Rock Civic Association, expressing concern about the commercial development along Main Street's west side. In particular he noted that the development that replaced the large white house with the columns, formerly home to Blowing Rock Realty for many years, eliminated an expansive lawn, garden and large setback in favor of a residential rentals and a commercial building with little in the way of setbacks. He asked the commissioners to instruct the planning board to conduct a thorough review of the Land Use Code in order to preserve the character of the downtown area.
- Speakers of the floor also included Evenlight Eagle, a resident on Rainey Street, with comments in advance of the planned discussion on COVID-19 and any restrictions that might be legislated by the commissioners. She was particularly critical of steps that would violate her constitutional rights and her freedom of choice and asked that the council take those concerns under consideration before making a decision.
- The commissioners approved an outlay of $60,106 for repairs to Valley View Road where there has been road failure due to storm water runoff, with need for replacing a culvert.
- The commissioners approved changes to ordinances governing tattoo parlors and arcades within the town limits.
- The commissioners voted to impose a time limit for town council meetings, limiting them so as not to go beyond 10 p.m. If the agenda for a meeting is not completed by that time, then a special meeting will be called to continue the scheduled meeting's business, to occur within seven days of the regular meeting.
Under member comments:
- Mayor Charlie Sellers pointed out that in recent weeks there had been three 9-1-1 medical emergencies within a 40 minute span that required the attention of Blowing Rock Fire paramedics. He stated that the county must take seriously the need for 24/7 ambulance transport service in Blowing Rock.
- Commissioner Albert Yount underlined Sellers' concern in asking, rhetorically, "What if a fire had occurred within that period? We would be doing without the necessary personnel to respond."
- Commissioner David Harwood reported that the Parks & Rec advisory committee had a new member in Ethan Dobson. He also stated that the committee is evaluating each park within the town for its needs and opportunities before any kind of strategic plan will be developed.
- Commissioner Sue Sweeting had nothing to report.
- Commissioner Doug Matheson cautioned residents about two pieces of legislation that could take away the authority of towns to regulate themselves. One deals with billboards, the other with short-term rentals.
- Commissioner Virginia Powell asked about the status of the laydown yard building and was told by Fox that the building components were on site but had not yet been assembled. Public Works Director Matt Blackburn said that things would be happening there very soon.
- Town Manager Shane Fox covered:
- TDA revenue in June was up more than 50 percent vs. the prior year
- ABC revenue in June was up more than 40 percent vs. a year ago
- Finance Director Nicole Norman is preparing for the town audit to begin in nearby weeks.
- The Green Hill Traffic Study has been completed and the report will be presented at the September meeting of town council.
- The State of the Town event scheduled for August 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
- With more people in town in recent months, water usage is up. Because of a recent small drought, the town water reservoir is currently down. He said that year to date the town had produced and consumed 16 million gallons of water, whereas in 2020 the same period saw 13 million gallons, and a near identical 13 million in 2019. He stated that the town was in discussions with the Town of Boone about purchasing water should the need arise, but that such a decision would be brought before town council for approval.
The meeting was adjourned after approximately three hours and 27 minutes (9:27 p.m.).
