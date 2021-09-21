BLOWING ROCK — More than $64,000 in grants were collectively awarded to more than two dozen nonprofit agencies, thanks to the success of the Tour of Homes Blowing Rock virtual tour and related online auction, reported Loy McGill, chair of the event produced by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
"All agencies participating in the Tour grant process received support. Available funds were applied equitably over these groups based on demonstrated need with an emphasis placed on initiatives committed to supporting individuals and families in the health and human services sectors," said McGill.
Through the grant process, the following agencies received 2021 St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church Tour funding: Blue Ridge Conservancy – Middle Fork Greenway, Blowing Rock Cares Food Pantry, Blowing Rock Library, Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, Blowing Rock School, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Casting Bread Ministry, Club 12, Community Care Clinic, Crossnore School, Inc., Habitat for Humanity, High Country Caregivers, Hospitality House Rise, Hospitality House We Can, Hospitality House Shelter, Hunger and Health Coalition, LIFE Village, Mountain Alliance, Oasis, WAMY Community Action, Watauga Children’s Council, Western Youth Network and Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge.
"Because of the community’s generosity," said McGill, "these agencies are better prepared to meet their missions: feed the hungry, clothe those in need, provide shelter and sanctuary, offer educational resources, and care for children. These Tour-supported organizations continue to respond to community needs while meeting the challenges placed on them by COVID-19."
McGill explained that four unique properties are showcased on the virtual tour, including the homes of Polly and Richard Gambill, Jeff Roberts, Jean and Otis Sawyer, and Lee Rocamora and John Thompson.
"These beautiful homes are still available for viewing on the Tour website at www.stmaryofthehills.org/tour. The generosity of the homeowners and other donors’ generous gifts helped area non-profits continue providing essential support in the High Country. Thanks to all who embraced the spirit of community to make a difference in the lives around us," said McGill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.