BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Middle School’s volleyball team played in three matches this past week. The first was hosted by the Rockets, as the Bethel Beavers came from all the way up near the Tennessee border for the matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Matches are played in a best-of-three format, and Blowing Rock won the day with two set victories in a row.
Blowing Rock - 2, Bethel - 0
• 25-9
• 25-18
Later in the week, on Thursday, Sept. 29 the Rockets packed up and headed for Green Valley Middle School, to participate in a tri-match against the Eagles of Green Valley and as well as the Mabel Mustangs.
In the first match, the Rockets came away with a comfortable win again the Green Valley Eagles in two sets. However, in their second match of the day, stiffer competition was shown by the Mustangs. Blowing Rock took the first set 25-22, but in the next set Mabel reversed their fortunes and evened things up with one set win apiece. The tiebreak set is only played to 15 points instead of 25. The Mustangs won the third set 15-12 to complete the come-from-behind win over the Rockets.
Blowing Rock - 2, Green Valley - 0
• 25-13
• 25-13
Mabel - 2, Blowing Rock - 1
• 25-22
• 22-25
• 15-12
Head coach Anna Poplin and her students have maneuvered themselves into a mid-table position in the Watauga County middle school volleyball standings thus far in the fall season.
Watauga MS volleyball standings:
• Hardin Park 12 - 0
• Parkway 10 - 2
• Cove Creek 8 - 5
• Blowing Rock 6 - 6
• Mabel 5 - 8
• Bethel 3 - 9
• Green Valley 3 - 9
• Valle Crucis 3 - 9
The Blowing Rock volleyball team will next play on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the county-wide volleyball tournament, with the opponent TBD as of the writing of this article. The time of the tournament is TB as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.