BLOWING ROCK — While the solicited citizen feedback was overwhelmingly positive about the Town of Blowing Rock’s plans to substantially renovate and improve Memorial Park’s breadth of recreation offerings, pickleball enthusiasts emerged as a passionate and organized group during the special meeting of town council, March 22, focused on the park plans.
The meeting was an important step in the town’s process to apply for a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. First, it demonstrated that public feedback was sought to critically appraise the planning documents prepared by the Parks Advisory Committee. The committee was formed by the board of commissioners at the Dec. 15 meeting of town council. Second, it demonstrated substantial public support for the plans.
At least some of the pickleball questions were advanced not understanding that the prepared plan calls for a complete replacement of the current tennis courts with a hard surface that will also be conducive to the play of pickleball. One of the letters read by Mayor Charlie Sellers suggested that the summer demand for pickleball play merits not only adding courts on a multi-purpose surface shared with tennis, but also to retain the current three pickleball courts on the lower basketball court, for a total of seven.
The members of the board of commissioners only role in this meeting was to sit and listen to the community input, and that is what they did. The only interruptions heard on the Zoom and YouTube broadcasts were by commissioner Virginia Powell, but even those were very brief and inconsequential.
Fox read supportive letters received from resident Curtis Andrews, Jim Pitts of the Village Foundation, and Greg Davis, the current president of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock. Mayor Sellers summarized the concerns expressed in four letters that came after the 1:00 p.m. deadline for receiving public comment. Those concerns focused on signage, no smoking and one suggestion that a fence be erected around the entire park for child safety.
The meeting lasted 30 minutes before it was adjourned.
The March 22 community meeting was among the last of the activities planned by the town and the Parks Advisory Committee before submitting a completed application to Judy Francis, a consultant with Regional Recreation Service of Western North Carolina. Francis will review the application to make sure it conforms with the PARTF grant guidelines.
The grant application hopes to secure a $500,000 PARTF grant that would be matched by a combination of the town’s community improvement bonds, as well as expected participation by the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority and the Blowing Rock ABC Board. The total cost of what was described as “Option 2” is a little more than $1.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.